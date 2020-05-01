It’s reflexive. And TAFKAS can’t stand it.

He can’t stand it when the scribble-ocracy says that the Prime Minister runs the country (he doesn’t – he runs the government – maybe). He can’t stand it when scribble-ocracy says that the Treasurer runs the economy (he doesn’t – he runs the Treasury – maybe).

But more than anything, TAFKAS can’t stand it when the scribble-ocracy points to the fact that Australia has relatively high income tax rates meaning that there should be tax reform in in the form of a switch for consumption taxes.

Today’s AFR say that:

Australian workers are among the most heavily taxed employees in the world’s leading economies, according to a new ranking of income tax set to add weight to calls for a new round of tax reform.

No no no no no no.

That Australia’s worker’s incomes are among the most heavily taxed employees in the world’s leading economies is not a case for tax reform. It is a case for tax cuts. Cuts cuts cuts. It is also a case for a reduction in the size of government that demands such high taxes to feed itself. Cuts cuts cuts.

The AFR also quotes RBA Governor Phil Lowe who has:

called for an overhaul of taxation on “income generation, consumption and land taxes”.

How about an overhaul of government spending, government regulation and government duplications.

For heaven’s sake. The current and ever increasing levels of government should not be assumed and nor should the current and ever increasing levels of taxation.

Stop it. Just stop it.