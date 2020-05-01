The ABC isn’t saying Tara Reade is a Russian agent …

Joe Biden facing new sexual assault allegations… Here’s what you need to know.

Reade also denied she had any connection to Russia. An avid social media user, Reade has made various admiring remarks about Vladimir Putin’s leadership and physical appearance on several platforms. She says she was researching Putin for a potential book manuscript at the time of the comments and has since walked back the statements and deleted the posts.



I cannot think of any other #MeToo case where the accuser’s opinion of Vladimir Putin’s Slavic ruggedness and pecs were material factoids in an assessment of her credibility. As for the journalistic mission – what we need to know – for George Pell’s accuser the ABC didn’t think we needed to know anything.