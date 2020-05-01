The ABC isn’t saying Tara Reade is a Russian agent …

Posted on 4:29 pm, May 1, 2020 by currencylad

Joe Biden facing new sexual assault allegations… Here’s what you need to know.

… but you never know:

Reade also denied she had any connection to Russia. An avid social media user, Reade has made various admiring remarks about Vladimir Putin’s leadership and physical appearance on several platforms.

She says she was researching Putin for a potential book manuscript at the time of the comments and has since walked back the statements and deleted the posts.

 
I cannot think of any other #MeToo case where the accuser’s opinion of Vladimir Putin’s Slavic ruggedness and pecs were material factoids in an assessment of her credibility. As for the journalistic mission – what we need to know – for George Pell’s accuser the ABC didn’t think we needed to know anything.

This entry was posted in American politics, Hypocrisy of progressives, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to The ABC isn’t saying Tara Reade is a Russian agent …

  1. stackja
    #3437595, posted on May 1, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    ABC not me too now?

  2. wal1957
    #3437600, posted on May 1, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Biden is a Dumbocrat…to be protected at all costs.
    The MSM and METOO# have shown their hypocracy for all to see.

  3. cohenite
    #3437603, posted on May 1, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Biden at the very least has Early-stage Alzheimer’s:

    Common difficulties include:
    Coming up with the right word or name.
    Remembering names when introduced to new people.
    Having difficulty performing tasks in social or work settings.
    Forgetting material that was just read.
    Losing or misplacing a valuable object.
    Experiencing increased trouble with planning or organizing.

  4. 2dogs
    #3437609, posted on May 1, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    admiring remarks about Vladimir Putin’s … physical appearance

    This is the kind of evidence that should be excluded as being part of a complainant’s sexual history.

    12 previous false sexual assault allegations, that should be heard.

  5. cuckoo
    #3437612, posted on May 1, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Before the new allegations, you should know the context

    In big bold black letters. The panic – that somebody out there somewhere might form their own ‘incorrect’ opinion of this case before the ABC can get to them – is palpable. This is not how a ‘news’ site works.

  6. Herodotus
    #3437628, posted on May 1, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    The media’s support of the accusations that Mike Flynn was a Russian agent are unravelling just as the ABC trots this one out.

  7. wal1957
    #3437632, posted on May 1, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    This is not how a ‘news’ site works.

    Whoever said that their ABC is a news site???

  8. NoFixedAddress
    #3437635, posted on May 1, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    The ABC ‘treatment’- Abject Bloody Contempt for anyone opposed to or not fitting in with their Group Think.

  9. Tim Neilson
    #3437636, posted on May 1, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Common difficulties include:
    Coming up with the right word or name.
    Remembering names when introduced to new people.
    Having difficulty performing tasks in social or work settings.
    Forgetting material that was just read.
    Losing or misplacing a valuable object.
    Experiencing increased trouble with planning or organizing.

    I’m gone.

    Sorry, what was the subject again?

  10. JC
    #3437642, posted on May 1, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    CL

    This deserves a separate thread… it will enrage the left like crazy.

    This 2015 Jon Stewart video on Joe Biden should be a killer in light of Tara Reade sexual assault accusation…

    Back in 2015 when mocking Joe Biden for creepily touching the wives and daughter of Senators was all the rage, Jon Stewart did a hilarious segment on it when he was still with the Daily Show. In light of recent Tara Reade allegations, this segment really should be a killer for Biden.

    Watch:

    Yes, lets watch:

    https://therightscoop.com/this-2015-jon-stewart-video-on-joe-biden-should-be-a-killer-in-light-of-tara-reade-sexual-assault-accusation/

    Biden used to manhandle every single woman he came across.

    H/T Mark Levin on twitter.

  11. rafiki
    #3437643, posted on May 1, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    One of the grounds upon which a witness may be cross-examined to attack their credibility is that he or she “is biased or has a motive for being untruthful”. USA law is very likely to be to the same effect, as this rule is common law based. Perhaps a plausible but very weak argument could be made that Reade’s regard for Putin could be said to motivate her to lie about Biden so as to assist Trump. A thin reed, but anything to beat Trump with will be seen by his detractors as worth using.

  12. Chris
    #3437645, posted on May 1, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Sorry, what was the subject again?

    #metoo

  13. cohenite
    #3437653, posted on May 1, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Yes, lets watch:
    https://therightscoop.com/this-2015-jon-stewart-video-on-joe-biden-should-be-a-killer-in-light-of-tara-reade-sexual-assault-accusation/

    Biden should be in a padded room with his dick removed stuffed and mounted on a wall like a grouper.

    If he carried on like that in public imagine what the old goat did in private.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3437656, posted on May 1, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    This:

    Progressive Mag CounterPunch: Sexual Misconduct Allegations ‘Swirling Around Biden for Many Years’ (29 Apr)

    A 2008 column in the far-left magazine CounterPunch accusing Joe Biden of “loutish sexual advances” in the U.S. Senate has become a lightning rod in the debate over Biden and his former staffer Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault in 1993.

    The article, written by the late Alexander Cockburn, lamented then-presidential candidate Barack Obama’s choice of Biden as a running mate in August 2008. Biden, in Cockburn’s view, was an empty and worthless swamp creature, a D.C. insider chosen purely to improve Obama’s electoral odds who would ultimately stifle any progressive agenda for the candidate of “Hope and Change.”

    Yet just five paragraphs in, Cockburn made an aside about Biden’s character that accused him of harassing women who worked in the Senate

    So from this report the MSM have been sweeping such stuff under the carpet for a long long time. I suppose it figures that there’s only so much you can fit under a carpet before it starts oozing out the sides.

    I’m amused that the numerous videos of Joe pawing women, even Hillary(!), haven’t been getting a run. They certainly will once the race to November is fully under way.

  15. Mother Lode
    #3437657, posted on May 1, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Still pushing Wussians.

    The political left is unbelievably clumsy, fat-fingered, and unimaginative in their misdirection and lying.

    It is not just that they resort to the same tactics that didn’t work last time, but they forget their own claims in general.

    Remember the seal-like slapping of hands when Obama glibly dismissed Romney’s saying that the Russians were a threat, saying “The 80’s called. They want their foreign policy back.”

    Now the Wussians are evewywhere!

  16. Boambee John
    #3437677, posted on May 1, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    Given that Reade worked for a Demorat, accusing her of being a Chinese agent might at least have some linkage with the actions of the Demorats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.