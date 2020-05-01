The ABC isn’t saying Tara Reade is a Russian agent …

Joe Biden facing new sexual assault allegations… Here’s what you need to know.
… but you never know:
Reade also denied she had any connection to Russia. An avid social media user, Reade has made various admiring remarks about Vladimir Putin’s leadership and physical appearance on several platforms.
She says she was researching Putin for a potential book manuscript at the time of the comments and has since walked back the statements and deleted the posts.
I cannot think of any other #MeToo case where the accuser’s opinion of Vladimir Putin’s Slavic ruggedness and pecs were material factoids in an assessment of her credibility. As for the journalistic mission – what we need to know – for George Pell’s accuser the ABC didn’t think we needed to know anything.
ABC not me too now?
Biden is a Dumbocrat…to be protected at all costs.
The MSM and METOO# have shown their hypocracy for all to see.
Biden at the very least has Early-stage Alzheimer’s:
This is the kind of evidence that should be excluded as being part of a complainant’s sexual history.
12 previous false sexual assault allegations, that should be heard.
In big bold black letters. The panic – that somebody out there somewhere might form their own ‘incorrect’ opinion of this case before the ABC can get to them – is palpable. This is not how a ‘news’ site works.
The media’s support of the accusations that Mike Flynn was a Russian agent are unravelling just as the ABC trots this one out.
Whoever said that their ABC is a news site???
The ABC ‘treatment’- Abject Bloody Contempt for anyone opposed to or not fitting in with their Group Think.
Common difficulties include:
Coming up with the right word or name.
Remembering names when introduced to new people.
Having difficulty performing tasks in social or work settings.
Forgetting material that was just read.
Losing or misplacing a valuable object.
Experiencing increased trouble with planning or organizing.
I’m gone.
Sorry, what was the subject again?
CL
This deserves a separate thread… it will enrage the left like crazy.
Yes, lets watch:
https://therightscoop.com/this-2015-jon-stewart-video-on-joe-biden-should-be-a-killer-in-light-of-tara-reade-sexual-assault-accusation/
Biden used to manhandle every single woman he came across.
H/T Mark Levin on twitter.
One of the grounds upon which a witness may be cross-examined to attack their credibility is that he or she “is biased or has a motive for being untruthful”. USA law is very likely to be to the same effect, as this rule is common law based. Perhaps a plausible but very weak argument could be made that Reade’s regard for Putin could be said to motivate her to lie about Biden so as to assist Trump. A thin reed, but anything to beat Trump with will be seen by his detractors as worth using.
#metoo
Biden should be in a padded room with his dick removed stuffed and mounted on a wall like a grouper.
If he carried on like that in public imagine what the old goat did in private.
This:
Progressive Mag CounterPunch: Sexual Misconduct Allegations ‘Swirling Around Biden for Many Years’ (29 Apr)
So from this report the MSM have been sweeping such stuff under the carpet for a long long time. I suppose it figures that there’s only so much you can fit under a carpet before it starts oozing out the sides.
I’m amused that the numerous videos of Joe pawing women, even Hillary(!), haven’t been getting a run. They certainly will once the race to November is fully under way.
Still pushing Wussians.
The political left is unbelievably clumsy, fat-fingered, and unimaginative in their misdirection and lying.
It is not just that they resort to the same tactics that didn’t work last time, but they forget their own claims in general.
Remember the seal-like slapping of hands when Obama glibly dismissed Romney’s saying that the Russians were a threat, saying “The 80’s called. They want their foreign policy back.”
Now the Wussians are evewywhere!
Given that Reade worked for a Demorat, accusing her of being a Chinese agent might at least have some linkage with the actions of the Demorats.