The choke point goes global

Australian energy security on the brink.

The proponents of wind and solar power apparently either cannot or will not appreciate the logic of refutation. A single (true) fact can refute a universal proposition. One black swan refutes the notion that all swans are white. The proposition that we can run the grid on RE is refuted by a single period when there is not enough RE to run the grid.

How often are we prepared to have the power supply fail? Infrastructure like drains and flood levees are built to withstand events of various frequency – 10 years, 20, 50, 100 years. Facilities like major bridges and dams presumably have to be designed to handle just about the most severe events that can be envisaged and the electricity supply should have the same level of reliability. It can’t be allowed to fail three times in a month which is what would have happened in SE Australia in April.

Dang. An opportunity missed to cite Karl Popper Logic der Forschung 1935.