MORE evidence has emerged today that the FBI conspired to frame Michael Flynn. Ironically, in the midst of a supposedly Democrat-vaulting coronavirus shock to the US economy, the return to the headlines of this – and tangential – criminal endeavours to sabotage the Trump Presidency thwarts his opponents’ preferred scripts. By working so fanatically to destroy Donald Trump’s first term, the FBI and allied conspirators have solidified the likelihood he’ll enjoy a second.

 
New unsealed FBI memos show that the Bureau found “no derogatory information” on former national security adviser Michael Flynn while investigating his alleged Russian contacts, and moved to close their investigation of him in early January 2017 before former FBI agent Peter Strzok intervened, asking to keep the case open…

The FBI’s closing communication was filed in the D.C. field office on January 4, 2017. But that same day, Strzok — who interviewed Flynn in the White House later that month on January 23 — texted a redacted individual, apparently Flynn’s case agent, to ask “if you havent closed [Flynn file], don’t do so yet.”

“Pls keep it open for now,” Strzok asked. He then messaged former FBI colleague Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair, telling her that it was “serendipitously good” that the case was still open.

“Phew.” Page responded.

Strzok also implied that James Comey and Andrew McCabe were personally involved in the Flynn case — telling a redacted individual on January 4 that “7th floor involved,” an apparent nod to the floor in Bureau headquarters that houses senior FBI leadership.

 
Once it became clear there was no way to ‘get’ General Flynn under the non-auspices of the Russia Hoax, James Comey decided to set him up using the manufactured obscurity of the Logan Act and tendentious ‘reasoning’ as to the implications of Flynn’s unremarkable transition phase conversation with Sergey Kislyak.

 

7 Responses to The Chosen Phew

  1. stackja
    #3436948, posted on May 1, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Dems collusion. I am shocked!

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3436949, posted on May 1, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Slowly, slowly, it’s becoming apparent that everything the right-wing blogosphere have been saying about the deep state conspiracy against Trump is being shown absolutely correct.

    The whole thing is the biggest story in the history of the USA, yet the MSM won’t report it and has been covering for the plotters.

    The Left has been subverting democracy and the rule of law with great energy. They better hope it doesn’t blow back upon themselves, because if it does they will not like the outcome.

  3. stackja
    #3436974, posted on May 1, 2020 at 10:00 am

    And yet, a story about the FBI running amok doesn’t get the light of day. ABC, CNN, and CBS had nothing on their morning programming about the Flynn bombshell. MSNBC mentioned it once around 5:15 am. NBC mentioned it once at 3:41 am. The liberal media got a brick to the face over the Russian collusion delusion. Now, with Flynn, they’re about to get another beating, which is richly deserved. I guess that’s why the networks have either ignored the story or decided to break this news when most of the country is asleep.

  4. Herodotus
    #3437007, posted on May 1, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Joe Biden gets an endorsement from former Ambassador to UN Madeleine Albright.
    She says in an interview on the Beeb that he has the skill set and the background to do foreign policy very well and be a fine president.
    They just have to work out the best places to attach the strings.

  5. cuckoo
    #3437009, posted on May 1, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Strzok and his ex-squeeze will no doubt get the cell next to Lois Lerner. Oh, wait…

  6. cuckoo
    #3437016, posted on May 1, 2020 at 10:15 am

    And yet, a story about the FBI running amok doesn’t get the light of day.

    Guarantee it won’t make the news here this evening. Too many important stories about people being fined for eating their lunch in a car or using playground equipment.

  7. bemused
    #3437045, posted on May 1, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Is this where the Pell case got its guidelines?

