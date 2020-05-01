The Chosen Phew

MORE evidence has emerged today that the FBI conspired to frame Michael Flynn. Ironically, in the midst of a supposedly Democrat-vaulting coronavirus shock to the US economy, the return to the headlines of this – and tangential – criminal endeavours to sabotage the Trump Presidency thwarts his opponents’ preferred scripts. By working so fanatically to destroy Donald Trump’s first term, the FBI and allied conspirators have solidified the likelihood he’ll enjoy a second.



New unsealed FBI memos show that the Bureau found “no derogatory information” on former national security adviser Michael Flynn while investigating his alleged Russian contacts, and moved to close their investigation of him in early January 2017 before former FBI agent Peter Strzok intervened, asking to keep the case open…

The FBI’s closing communication was filed in the D.C. field office on January 4, 2017. But that same day, Strzok — who interviewed Flynn in the White House later that month on January 23 — texted a redacted individual, apparently Flynn’s case agent, to ask “if you havent closed [Flynn file], don’t do so yet.”

“Pls keep it open for now,” Strzok asked. He then messaged former FBI colleague Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair, telling her that it was “serendipitously good” that the case was still open.

“Phew.” Page responded.

Strzok also implied that James Comey and Andrew McCabe were personally involved in the Flynn case — telling a redacted individual on January 4 that “7th floor involved,” an apparent nod to the floor in Bureau headquarters that houses senior FBI leadership.