Unfreeze book cover

Posted on 9:49 am, May 1, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Some 110+ Group of Eight academics co-wrote a report to government, 265 economists wrote an open letter, five RMIT economists wrote a whole book.

10 Responses to Unfreeze book cover

  1. Hay Stockard
    #3436952, posted on May 1, 2020 at 9:52 am

    See numbers? That’s how you tout your book. 😉

  2. Watch Your Back
    #3436958, posted on May 1, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Commendable.

    Did you have much of it already written before the pandemic I wonder? Doesn’t detract from what you’ve done, just interested.

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #3436963, posted on May 1, 2020 at 9:55 am

    Did you have much of it already written before the pandemic I wonder?

    No. From scratch.

  4. Siegfried
    #3437011, posted on May 1, 2020 at 10:13 am

    You forgot the most important part of an ad Sinc… where can one obtain a copy??
    If you say “all good bookstores” I’m out a’ here!

  5. caveman
    #3437031, posted on May 1, 2020 at 10:22 am

    In think number 3 should have been number 1.

  6. Mr Rusty
    #3437037, posted on May 1, 2020 at 10:28 am

    Nice.

    How many more books are you going to write to have absolutely none of your ideas listened to or implemented?

  7. Mak Siccar
    #3437044, posted on May 1, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Sinclair Davidson
    #3436963, posted on May 1, 2020 at 9:55 am
    Did you have much of it already written before the pandemic I wonder?

    No. From scratch.

    Sincere congratulations to all. I know how hard it can be to be part of a team of authors. I wonder, though, if our dear elected representatives will take any notice. Perhaps send tham a link to the details and method of purchase of the book.

  8. 2dogs
    #3437049, posted on May 1, 2020 at 10:35 am

    5 points on the back are good.

    Point 2 should be accomplished by point 5.

    Great focus on deregulation.

  9. Robber Baron
    #3437052, posted on May 1, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Well done Sinc et al.

    I will request my local Darebin library buy it.

