Women in leadership

Posted on 12:53 pm, May 1, 2020 by currencylad

NSW Premier asks for federal intervention after 13th Newmarch aged care resident dies.

16 Responses to Women in leadership

  1. feelthebern
    #3437286, posted on May 1, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    We need to get those solarium sun beds out of storage & start shipping them to old folks homes.

  2. min
    #3437295, posted on May 1, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    A nursing home in Victoria had a case about 3 weeks ago it was kept quiet . The woman was kept there under isolation and place disinfected . Now there are 6 more cases there ,revealed yesterday . .
    . Unless properly trained infectious disease nurses are looking after them tgere will be more . There are insufficient registered nurses in these places to start.

  3. Ed Case
    #3437306, posted on May 1, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    The State Governments compulsorily acquired all the commercial tanning equipment and then destroyed it.
    That’s forward thinking for you!

  4. Ed Case
    #3437318, posted on May 1, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    More than 60 staff cannot work as they have been instructed to self-isolate at home.

    Mr Millard said staff who were still working were doing it tough, undertaking 12-hour shifts in full personal protective equipment.

    Here’s the problem: Dementia patients go into stress from unfamiliar faces and people wearing masks.
    How many have they killed trying to save one patient who might get Covid-19?

  5. a happy little debunker
    #3437345, posted on May 1, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    Tassie got into trouble and asked for help.
    The difference being that they had to close 2 regional hospitals rather than deal with just one nursing home.

  6. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3437369, posted on May 1, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    It never ends well when you put a Sheila in charge of anything. Women just aren’t up to the job of leadership. They are designed to serve men and have babies!

  8. Atoms for Peace
    #3437394, posted on May 1, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    Something that I recently read ; just think of aged care facilities as cruise ships at anchor.

  10. Rebel with cause
    #3437396, posted on May 1, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    Headline is a bit unfair. Aged care is a Commonwealth responsibility and is regulated at the national level. Has been for some time now and that’s why NSW is telling the Commonwealth it is their problem. This is another example of an area that the Commonwealth, with their bags of (our) money has taken over that they are simply not best placed to run.

  11. Beachcomber
    #3437399, posted on May 1, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    OK. 13 deaths. That sounds bad.

    These are the deaths since April 18.

    April 18 93-year-old man
    April 19 94-year-old man
    April 21 92-year-old woman
    April 23 78-year-old woman
    April 24 96-year-old woman
    April 25 82-year-old male
    April 27 89-year-old woman
    April 28 91-year-old woman, 93-year-old male, 90-year-old woman, 89-year-old woman
    April 29 77-year-old male

    Eight elderly residents in their 90’s, three in their 80’s, and two in their late 70’s. Nothing is said about whether they were suffering ‘flu symptoms when they passed away, but it is possible that in the closed confines of the “lockdown” a ‘flu virus has infected some of the residents. It may have hastened the departure of some.

    In this absurdist dark farce of an information cascade, we are expected to believe that these fatalities are caused by a deadly new virus that will cause a plague across the whole population unless we shutdown our economy and impose a police state.

  12. bemused
    #3437402, posted on May 1, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    That’s what I thought when it came to who is responsible. However, given that the Commonwealth is responsible for pensions etc, and aged care facilities draw on the residents’ pensions, it’s not appropriate for the states to manage this service.

    To be honest, I’m not sure that I’d like the Victoristan government to have anything to do with aged care services, I can only imagine what would become of them given their track record with everything else. My mother is in aged care and the private facility is looking after her extremely well. They have been on top of the virus situation since day one and they send out emails almost daily advising how they are managing the situation.

  13. duncanm
    #3437409, posted on May 1, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    OK. 13 deaths. That sounds bad.

    it certainly does when there’s only 100-odd residents!

  14. yarpos
    #3437410, posted on May 1, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Not sure what the posters jibe is about. Do States control nursing homes?

    If you want to have an anti female rant , this is probably a poor example to lead with.

  15. Infidel Tiger King
    #3437411, posted on May 1, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    All those aged care residents are dead because her government allowed thousands of diseased cruise ship passengers free passage to infect and terrorise innocent souls.

    Gladys should be in gaol for murder.

  16. C.L.
    #3437421, posted on May 1, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Not sure what the posters jibe is about. Do States control nursing homes?

    If you want to have an anti female rant , this is probably a poor example to lead with.

    Total bullshit.
    Gladys has specifically said she wants the Feds to intervene – meaning, do something over and above what is already being done because she doesn’t want to be associated with a headline cluster. If the Feds already do everything, how can they intervene?

    She is panicking – which is the definition of not leading.

