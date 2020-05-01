NSW Premier asks for federal intervention after 13th Newmarch aged care resident dies.
Liberty Quote
Read the great book of Smith.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- yarpos on Stop it. Just stop it.
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Maj on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- yarpos on The need for sense and proportionality
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- calli on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- C.L. on Women in leadership
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Arky on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Arky on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Women in leadership
- yarpos on Women in leadership
- duncanm on Women in leadership
- Mr Rusty on Joe Means Joe
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Arky on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- bemused on Women in leadership
- Infidel Tiger King on Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Women in leadership
- Joe Means Joe
- The need for sense and proportionality
- The choke point goes global
- Stop it. Just stop it.
- Unfreeze book cover
- The Chosen Phew
- Coronavirus: Australia’s tough fight to defeat ‘the louse’
- Lessons from the Pandemic about Climate Change
- The presumption must always be in favour of individual rights and personal freedom
- Win Like Flynn
- COVID19 or Cook 1770?
- “Television, like most things, seems to be more fun when it’s Australian”
- Prince Rodney’s Explosive Claim
- Tradition: America’s death toll king blames the Jews
- Contra Michael Moore – the Simon Human Abundance Index
- Arky For Arky’s Sake
- Group of Eight unis to the rescue
- “Our political class just needs to just get the hell out of the way”
- Slip, Slop, Slap, Surrender
- You’re on, Joe. Joe? JOE!
- Wednesday Forum: April 29, 2020
- Celebrating Captain James Cook, master mariner and navigator
- App Zealot Loses Round One But Others Will Punch On
- Employment has just gone over a cliff
- Potentially disastrous results if red/greens drive Roundup out of the market
- David Bidstrup: Stick your app ScoMo.
- A cure that’s a) worse than the disease; and b) not even a cure
- Patrick Basham: WHOs to blame
- Fussy Galore
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
We need to get those solarium sun beds out of storage & start shipping them to old folks homes.
A nursing home in Victoria had a case about 3 weeks ago it was kept quiet . The woman was kept there under isolation and place disinfected . Now there are 6 more cases there ,revealed yesterday . .
. Unless properly trained infectious disease nurses are looking after them tgere will be more . There are insufficient registered nurses in these places to start.
The State Governments compulsorily acquired all the commercial tanning equipment and then destroyed it.
That’s forward thinking for you!
Here’s the problem: Dementia patients go into stress from unfamiliar faces and people wearing masks.
How many have they killed trying to save one patient who might get Covid-19?
Tassie got into trouble and asked for help.
The difference being that they had to close 2 regional hospitals rather than deal with just one nursing home.
It never ends well when you put a Sheila in charge of anything. Women just aren’t up to the job of leadership. They are designed to serve men and have babies!
Clearly hopeless.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2013-04-11/20130411-maggietank-still_0.jpg/4622820?nw=0
Something that I recently read ; just think of aged care facilities as cruise ships at anchor.
Such strong, much independent.
Headline is a bit unfair. Aged care is a Commonwealth responsibility and is regulated at the national level. Has been for some time now and that’s why NSW is telling the Commonwealth it is their problem. This is another example of an area that the Commonwealth, with their bags of (our) money has taken over that they are simply not best placed to run.
OK. 13 deaths. That sounds bad.
These are the deaths since April 18.
April 18 93-year-old man
April 19 94-year-old man
April 21 92-year-old woman
April 23 78-year-old woman
April 24 96-year-old woman
April 25 82-year-old male
April 27 89-year-old woman
April 28 91-year-old woman, 93-year-old male, 90-year-old woman, 89-year-old woman
April 29 77-year-old male
Eight elderly residents in their 90’s, three in their 80’s, and two in their late 70’s. Nothing is said about whether they were suffering ‘flu symptoms when they passed away, but it is possible that in the closed confines of the “lockdown” a ‘flu virus has infected some of the residents. It may have hastened the departure of some.
In this absurdist dark farce of an information cascade, we are expected to believe that these fatalities are caused by a deadly new virus that will cause a plague across the whole population unless we shutdown our economy and impose a police state.
That’s what I thought when it came to who is responsible. However, given that the Commonwealth is responsible for pensions etc, and aged care facilities draw on the residents’ pensions, it’s not appropriate for the states to manage this service.
To be honest, I’m not sure that I’d like the Victoristan government to have anything to do with aged care services, I can only imagine what would become of them given their track record with everything else. My mother is in aged care and the private facility is looking after her extremely well. They have been on top of the virus situation since day one and they send out emails almost daily advising how they are managing the situation.
it certainly does when there’s only 100-odd residents!
Not sure what the posters jibe is about. Do States control nursing homes?
If you want to have an anti female rant , this is probably a poor example to lead with.
All those aged care residents are dead because her government allowed thousands of diseased cruise ship passengers free passage to infect and terrorise innocent souls.
Gladys should be in gaol for murder.
Total bullshit.
Gladys has specifically said she wants the Feds to intervene – meaning, do something over and above what is already being done because she doesn’t want to be associated with a headline cluster. If the Feds already do everything, how can they intervene?
She is panicking – which is the definition of not leading.