New accuser comes forward – Biden’s run is probably over

NOBODY with a straight face could deny the possibility that Joe Biden acted inappropriately with a child. Does that mean he’s a molester? No. But he seems to fetishise the cheap thrill – sexual or pseudo-avuncular, I can’t say – of touching little girls. The media protected him with the “Joe being Joe” line when he was Vice-President but that won’t do the trick in 2020. Many Democrat-enablers in the press would prefer to see him drop out and be replaced by Hillary Clinton anyway.

Fourteen? You’re very well endowed for 14!” – Joe Biden to then child Eva Murry regarding her breasts at the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show in 2008. Allegedly.



There is now a better than 50 percent chance Biden will be a no-show in November. His MSNBC interview on the Tara Reade rape allegation was a disaster. Pushed to authorise access to his senatorial papers – sealed at the University of Delaware – Biden refused and appeared panic-stricken at the suggestion. Ace has the morning’s best review.