New accuser comes forward – Biden’s run is probably over

Posted on 10:51 am, May 2, 2020 by currencylad

NOBODY with a straight face could deny the possibility that Joe Biden acted inappropriately with a child. Does that mean he’s a molester? No. But he seems to fetishise the cheap thrill – sexual or pseudo-avuncular, I can’t say – of touching little girls. The media protected him with the “Joe being Joe” line when he was Vice-President but that won’t do the trick in 2020. Many Democrat-enablers in the press would prefer to see him drop out and be replaced by Hillary Clinton anyway.

Fourteen? You’re very well endowed for 14!”

Joe Biden to then child Eva Murry regarding her breasts at the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show in 2008. Allegedly.

 
There is now a better than 50 percent chance Biden will be a no-show in November. His MSNBC interview on the Tara Reade rape allegation was a disaster. Pushed to authorise access to his senatorial papers – sealed at the University of Delaware – Biden refused and appeared panic-stricken at the suggestion. Ace has the morning’s best review.

Yes, it’s real: Biden’s rape-themed cameo on Law & Order. Expect to hear more of that famous ‘dun dun.’

