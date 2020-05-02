Test

Posted on 5:46 am, May 2, 2020 by Rafe Champion

For some strange reason I can post but I can’t see the comments on the open thread or  contribute to comments on other threads.

Liberty Quote – The government is committed to fiscal responsibility and has committed to offset all new spending as part of the budget process. We will be returning the budget to surplus in 2012-13.  — Penny Wong

This entry was posted in Site News. Bookmark the permalink.