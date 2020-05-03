Media figures and Democrats alike now say the standard used to evaluate Kavanaugh’s claims should by no means become a universal standard, instead opting for a case-by-case approach.”
– Incurious Washington correspondent for the ABC, Emily Olson, explains why Joe Biden is being treated differently to now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Related: “We ask that no speech, rally, or press conference involving the president be covered live anymore.” The request was made by 51 US “journalism professors” in a letter to ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC.
If the Left didn’t have doubles standards they wouldn’t have any at all.
A precedent is only a precedent when it suits.
Our ABC will get over this fairly quickly, because they would much rather see a re-run of 2016 with Hillary restored to her rightful place as the Democract nominee – they’ve already started explaining why Joe is not exactly setting the base on fire with excitement and is more like a middle of the road Republican than a real Democrat.
Hoist them on their own petard
Yes, that’s my reading, Squirrel.
They’re running the customary JournoList defences but their hearts aren’t in it.
They want Biden out and Hillary in by acclamation.
Nope, Hillary’s profile is flaaaaat as Ohio.
There’s a deus xx machina coming.
Many say Kamala or Michelle O… I say O Winfrey. Oprah is the only one with the media nous, the on-feet-thinking ability and exemplar positive life story to front up to the Don.
I follow some progressive American youtube channels…like the Jimmy Dore show. Now whilst I don’t agree with much of what Jimmy Dore espouses…..we do agree on such things as the evils of globalism and so on. But watching these shows is interesting…you gain an understanding of American politics…and one particular thing is that because voting is not compulsory…if they don’t like a candidate…they will stay at home. It isn’t like here in Australia. There is NO way that Dore and hundreds of thousands of other “progressive” or leftist Americans will vote for the very senile Biden These voters know how criminal and corrupt the DNC is…and these voters also know how criminal and corrupt Biden is. To choose not to vote is as important as choosing who to vote for.
Interesting given that Kavanaugh made no claim of sexual abuse what-so-ever. Perhaps I missed something, here I was thinking that some nut-job women made claims that her very own corroborating witnesses could not recall ever happening. On the other hand, maybe the ABC could employ an actual journalist that can actually comprehend what they have written, spoken or farted.
Dave in Marybrook
#3438442, posted on May 3, 2020 at 8:33 pm
It’ll have to be someone acceptable to the Bernie Bro’s, otherwise they’ll have the turnout disaster that Cassie is referring to, but possibly even bigger.
If they lose the Bernie Bro’s, they’ll have to do superbly well in the deceased and fictitious demographics to compensate.