We’ve all had a weekend of cold turkey – no Cat comments.

I have made several requests over the past week or so for a greater level of civility on the Open Forums – especially towards fellow Cat threadsters. My requests were routinely ignored and even mocked – becoming a meta-discussion. Now it is true that I’m very tolerant of wide-ranging discussion and I’m long-suffering too. It is true that I ask nicely and use words like “please” and “thank you”, but while I speak softly, I also have a big stick.

Now I enjoy a snarky comment, a witty retort, repartee, a crushing comeback, and the odd stoush. The clever pun, an off colour joke, sarcasm are all good too. But relentless abuse gets boring. Really. Just boring. Day after day after day.

We do this for fun. Enjoyment. Let’s have fun.

Now remember the great philosopher Conan:

To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women!

Remember crush your enemies, hear the lamentations of their women. Your fellow Cat threadsters are not your enemies.

Also a reminder from the OMG! My comment has not appeared page:

If you use one of a number of “rude words” your comment will be held for approval. These include the c-bomb and allegations of criminality that involve sexual perversions. If you believe that public figures or any other person has committed an offence notify the police and not the readership of the Cat.

So let’s enjoy ourselves at the Cat. If all you want to do all day is hurl abuse, go to Twitter.