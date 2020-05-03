Cold turkey

Posted on 5:55 pm, May 3, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

We’ve all had a weekend of cold turkey – no Cat comments.

I have made several requests over the past week or so for a greater level of civility on the Open Forums – especially towards fellow Cat threadsters. My requests were routinely ignored and even mocked – becoming a meta-discussion. Now it is true that I’m very tolerant of wide-ranging discussion and I’m long-suffering too. It is true that I ask nicely and use words like “please” and “thank you”, but while I speak softly, I also have a big stick.

Now I enjoy a snarky comment, a witty retort, repartee, a crushing comeback, and the odd stoush. The clever pun, an off colour joke, sarcasm are all good too. But relentless abuse gets boring. Really. Just boring. Day after day after day.

We do this for fun. Enjoyment. Let’s have fun.

Now remember the great philosopher Conan:

To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women!  

Remember crush your enemies, hear the lamentations of their women. Your fellow Cat threadsters are not your enemies.

Also a reminder from the OMG! My comment has not appeared page:

If you use one of a number of “rude words” your comment will be held for approval. These include the c-bomb and allegations of criminality that involve sexual perversions. If you believe that public figures or any other person has committed an offence notify the police and not the readership of the Cat.

So let’s enjoy ourselves at the Cat. If all you want to do all day is hurl abuse, go to Twitter.

  1. calli
    #3438181, posted on May 3, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Good man.

    Oh frabjous day!

  2. mh
    #3438182, posted on May 3, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    Hear hear!

    Or is it here here?

    Failed already.

  3. calli
    #3438183, posted on May 3, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Ha! First word on the New and Improved Cat.

    And here I just was, reading Robert Frost with a sad heart.

    Nature’s first green is gold,
    Her hardest hue to hold.
    Her early leaf’s a flower;
    But only so an hour.
    Then leaf subsides to leaf.
    So Eden sank to grief,
    So dawn goes down to day.
    Nothing gold can stay.

  4. DrBeauGan
    #3438184, posted on May 3, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    That’s some sort of explanation I guess. But wouldn’t it have been as effective to suspend the offenders rather than everyone?

  5. WolfmanOz
    #3438185, posted on May 3, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Agree but probably reflects the intense and unique times we are in, in which frustration and anger must be increasing every day.

  6. Damienski
    #3438186, posted on May 3, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Cats may return to their desks from the naughty corner. Thank you Doomlord.

  7. Tim Neilson
    #3438188, posted on May 3, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Well, that’s a relief.
    Now if we can just persuade ScoMo, the Hunchback et hoc generis to learn from Sinc how to lift restrictions…

  8. Some History
    #3438189, posted on May 3, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Well put, Sinc, oh long-suffering one. 🙂

    Martha & The Vandellas “Dancing in the Streets”

  9. Sinclair Davidson
    #3438190, posted on May 3, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    But wouldn’t it have been as effective to suspend the offenders rather than everyone?

    The Doomlord is a Coasian. Offence is reciprocal. Also there are many people on both sides of each abusive situation who are ‘guilty’ at different margins.

  10. Tim Neilson
    #3438191, posted on May 3, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    That’s some sort of explanation I guess. But wouldn’t it have been as effective to suspend the offenders rather than everyone?

    It might have been difficult to draw an exact line. Even if that were possible it would have required Sinc to spend a good deal of time analysing comments and saying “hmm, this one’s just ok, this one’s not….” – unfair to expect him to do that.

  12. Black Ball
    #3438193, posted on May 3, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Noice. Now keep the racket down, Uncle Buck is on.

