COVID19 or Cook 1770 II

So a story that we broke here at the Cat last Thursday is still going strong.

Until Annaliese van Diemen decided to insert some pizzazz into the occasion, it had been hard for most of us to get too excited about the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s 1770 visit to these shores.

Now to be clear, I don’t think she should be fired from her job because of that tweet.

I do think, however, that there is more to this than just a culture war pile on. This is also not freedom of speech. Just a reminder – there was a huge freedom of speech debate in Australia in 2012-14. Those of us advocating freedom of speech lost that debate. There is no freedom of speech in Australia: you are only allowed to say what the government does not forbid you from saying.

I digress.

James Campbell sets out the alternative perspectives:

But it’s still interesting and worth discussing how someone can rise to a position like that who thinks it’s fine to basically troll the half of the country that doesn’t think our arrival here was a massive mistake and overwhelming cause for shame. The alternative, that she wasn’t trolling or being deliberately offensive, that her life has been lived entirely in a bubble in which such opinions are commonplace, strikes me as worth discussing, too, and I am afraid to say depressingly plausible.

Yes – I think that is about right. But there is more. Here we have a government official whose advice to the government has been to deploy the police power of the State to lock down the population of Victoria, destroying many livelihoods, tweeting that the colonisation of Australia leading to the very government she currently at the very heart of, is somehow illegitimate. That is a tad hypocritical. Unsurprisingly some citizens are not impressed.