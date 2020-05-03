David Bidstrup: Memo to coalition: If the “quiet Australians” had wanted f**kwits to run the country they would have voted Labor.

In 2 weeks it will be one year since the coalition had their miracle win and we breathed a big sigh of relief. It seemed we had dodged the f**kwits and common-sense might finally prevail. Mal had been consigned to the political dustbin but unfortunately so had Tony. Here we are one year later with a “liberal” government wetting its pants and crashing the economy because someone says that a virus will kill us all.

One of the advantages of being retired, and they are few and far between, is that with a bit of leg work it is possible to find a variety of views and information that never see the light of day in the “media”. Many of these make me wonder just what is at the bottom of the “pandemic”, however the truth will come out at some point and I suspect lots of people will wonder what possessed us to act so irrationally.

From what I can see, the pandemic has run its course here in Australia and the hysterics about thousands of deaths and hospitals being overrun with cases needing ICU beds and ventilators have not manifested. If anything, hospitals seem to be empty as “normal” operations were suspended to make way for the influx of critical patients, with nurses being laid off. A strange thing when we have a “health emergency”. We never got anywhere like running out of ICU beds or ventilators and the number of people hospitalised seemed to be small. The death toll so far is less than 100 out of a population of 25 million. At one stage I followed the daily stats and for the first 50 victims the average age was 79, with the oldest 95 and the youngest 55.

We now see the government sitting in the corner with wet paint all around them; trying to get out of the mess they put us in without looking stupid. This is a big ask. Apparently it depends on people signing up to the “virus app”. This is a smokescreen to cover the fact that there is no good reason not to go back to work immediately other than the government looking like geese. The legends about how effective the measures taken were are being written, but they will mean nothing.

There has been enough written about the damage caused by the bed wetting pollies and there public service “expert doctors” without anymore here. Every day it continues the further into the shit we will sink.

Unfortunately the damage is done now and the country can repent at leisure knowing that we have just blown it again. There is another election due in 2 years or so, unless the government and the “national cabinet”, (remind me again where that fits in the constitution), manage to suspend “democracy” by giving the virus some more legs. Judging by the way people have rolled over while having their freedom curtailed and thinking it is a good idea to load an app onto their phone that allows their movements to be tracked, I would not be surprised if it was done without a murmur.

Both “brands” of politics are deficient in significant measure. Decisions are taken without considering to how to escape if circumstances change or it turns out that things do not develop as “planned”. The outcome is invariably piss poor policy, (renewable energy is a good example), and the people taking it where the sun does not shine. It’s time to find some other folk to run the place.