Deepak Lal 1940 – 2020

The great development economists Deepak Lal has passed away aged 80.

Cato obituary:

It is impossible to summarize the scope, much less describe the depth, of Deepak’s work in a short note. In my view, his most interesting contributions since the collapse of communism focused on the rise of the West and the more recent rise of India and China. He took a very long view of history and the interaction of factor endowments, culture, and politics to explain those ascents and his belief that countries around the world can achieve modernization without westernization. That’s an encouraging message to other societies that don’t wish to undergo wholesale cultural change in order to achieve material progress. But Deepak was also concerned with decay in Western society. He warned that “It is by no means self-evident…that Western democracy necessarily promotes a culture which is market friendly.”

Quite so. Still, Deepak was actively engaged till his last days in promoting market‐​oriented policies in Western and non‐​Western countries alike, just as he had done most of his life.