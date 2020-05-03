How washed up hippies and panic wrecked the country

One of the world’s top scientists has branded lockdowns a “huge mistake” and called Australia a “standout loser” for “massively” damaging its economy and society without obtaining immunity to COVID-19.

In an extraordinary 30-minute interview Michael Levitt, who won the Nobel prize for chemistry in 2013, also slammed Baby Boomers for “really screwing up” the world. “If I was a young person now I would say, you guys are going to pay for this,” said Professor Levitt, 72.

Professor of structural biology at Stanford University, he said “panic” stemming from “incorrect numbers” had prompted lockdowns whose damage “will exceed any saving of lives by a huge factor – there is no doubt in my mind”.

Uploaded to UK website Unheard overnight, the professor said Germany and Sweden, with deaths so far per million from COVID-19 of 81 and 264, respectively, were “standout winners” in their response.

“They didn’t practice too much lockdown, enough people got sick to get some herd immunity,” he said.

“And the standout losers are Austria, Australia, Israel, which have had strict lockdowns without many cases. They have damaged their economies, society, harmed the education of their children but not obtained any herd immunity,” he added.