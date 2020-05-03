How washed up hippies and panic wrecked the country

Eminent scientist indicts babyboomers and says they must pay
There is only one reason our panic-stricken, Gestapo-curious politicians continue to illegally harass and detain Australians: as cover for the most idiotic public policy in the nation’s history. Via Davey Boy:
One of the world’s top scientists has branded lockdowns a “huge mistake” and called Australia a “standout loser” for “massively” damaging its economy and society without obtaining immunity to COVID-19.
In an extraordinary 30-minute interview Michael Levitt, who won the Nobel prize for chemistry in 2013, also slammed Baby Boomers for “really screwing up” the world. “If I was a young person now I would say, you guys are going to pay for this,” said Professor Levitt, 72.
Professor of structural biology at Stanford University, he said “panic” stemming from “incorrect numbers” had prompted lockdowns whose damage “will exceed any saving of lives by a huge factor – there is no doubt in my mind”.
Uploaded to UK website Unheard overnight, the professor said Germany and Sweden, with deaths so far per million from COVID-19 of 81 and 264, respectively, were “standout winners” in their response.
“They didn’t practice too much lockdown, enough people got sick to get some herd immunity,” he said.
“And the standout losers are Austria, Australia, Israel, which have had strict lockdowns without many cases. They have damaged their economies, society, harmed the education of their children but not obtained any herd immunity,” he added.
And before the usual dogmatic curve flattenists dismiss Levitt as a right-wing white supremacist homophobe or something, they should read the whole commentary – from the source:
And, I repeat, that the death toll is STILL less than the road toll in every jurisdiction (possibly except ACT).
Michael Levitt’s criticism of lockdown policy on Unherd YouTube channel. Australia gets a mention of what not to do link
Here is what you get, apart from fentanyl and viruses, if you flirt with China.
Frank Dikotter on Mao’s Great Famine 8/6/2018
Is herd immunity even a realistic aspiration? The more I read about currently circulating coronavirus that cause common colds, the more it seems they don’t induce long lasting immunity.
You can win a Nobel Prize and still be a fool.
“You can win a Nobel Prize and still be a fool.”
A scientist in one of the difficult disciplines – chemistry, physics, mathematics, engineering – could not possibly be a fool.
If you disagree – please name a single instance where the Nobel was awarded in any of those disciplines that was not deserved.
The gentleman mentioned M Levitt won it for chemistry.
There have been mistakes in Nobel awards for medicine but only because the achievements feted at the time did not actually turn out as planned but even those winners were certainly no fools.
Of course if you were referring to Obama and Arafat I think everyone would agree with you.
Perhaps if you were not so economical with your analysis ?
Hay Stockard
#3438814, posted on May 4, 2020 at 1:03 am
I would rephrase that to “be ignorant in other areas of science and life in general”
Applies to a lot of celebrated individuals.