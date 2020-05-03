Overwrought Barilaro wants footballer’s life ruined

Saving Lives.™ By ruining them. Thanks, Liberal Party!
NRL star and chick magnet Nathan Cleary holds his top spot on the weird New South Wales public enemies list at the start of this week – especially in Deputy Premier John Barilaro’s judgement – after the Origin halfback received what the Daily Mail capitalises as ANOTHER breach notice (involving a bevy of pretty girls again) for disregarding useless social distancing “measures.”
Cleary’s actions have been widely condemned with NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro claiming the initial penalty should have been more severe.
‘The issue with Cleary is that he has lied and said it was only a small interaction. But in the end, the TikTok social media platform shows it was more to that,’ Barilaro said.
‘In my mind, when you get caught out and apologise, you deserve a break. But not when you mislead the public and the NRL.
‘I think now, Cleary, should be the end of his season.’
First of all, with the spoken word, Barilaro should have the courtesy of referring to the league player as either Nathan – quite acceptable for a young sportsman – or Mr Cleary. He is, after all, a well-respected citizen of New South Wales, a taxpayer and he earns his own handsome living in the private sector. Unlike Barilaro, he’s not a tax-hoovering dingbat coasting through a pandemic on a full parliamentary pay package while serving in a government whose ineptitude has killed dozens of people. Second, calling the young man a liar and advocating a year-long work and income ban is so extreme that the Chinese Communist Party would welcome Barilaro to its ranks with open arms – provided he toned down the craziness.
Australia a ‘standout loser’ for damaging economy without COVID-19 immunity, Nobel prize-winner says
One of the world’s top scientists has branded lockdowns a “huge mistake” and called Australia a “standout loser” for “massively” damaging its economy and society without obtaining immunity to COVID-19.
In an extraordinary 30-minute interview Michael Levitt, who won the Nobel prize for chemistry in 2013, also slammed Baby Boomers for “really screwing up” the world. “If I was a young person now I would say, you guys are going to pay for this,” said Professor Levitt, 72.
Professor of structural biology at Stanford University, he said “panic” stemming from “incorrect numbers” had prompted lockdowns whose damage “will exceed any saving of lives by a huge factor – there is no doubt in my mind”.
Uploaded to UK website Unheard overnight, the professor said Germany and Sweden, with deaths so far per million from COVID-19 of 81 and 264, respectively, were “standout winners” in their response.
“They didn’t practice too much lockdown, enough people got sick to get some herd immunity,” he said.
“And the standout losers are Austria, Australia, Israel, which have had strict lockdowns without many cases. They have damaged their economies, society, harmed the education of their children but not obtained any herd immunity,” he added.
Deaths per million so far from COVID-19 in Austria, Australia and Israel were 66, 4 and 26 as of Sunday.
Yeah, the pollies don’t like it that young males and females ignore their stupid, stupid rules which have killed the economy
