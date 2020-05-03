Overwrought Barilaro wants footballer’s life ruined

Cleary’s actions have been widely condemned with NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro claiming the initial penalty should have been more severe.

‘The issue with Cleary is that he has lied and said it was only a small interaction. But in the end, the TikTok social media platform shows it was more to that,’ Barilaro said.

‘In my mind, when you get caught out and apologise, you deserve a break. But not when you mislead the public and the NRL.

‘I think now, Cleary, should be the end of his season.’