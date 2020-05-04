A message from Bill Maher to our Chief Medical Officer

When he leaves aside the anti-Trump boilerplate and gives his liberal rationality a run, Maher can really nail it.
"Being scared of your own hands, that can't become the new normal."pic.twitter.com/ff0CscEkgN
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 2, 2020
Well said Bill.
If only you could turn that intellect of yours onto curing your TDS you’d be quite a guy,
‘…you could stop immigration with a wall’…said no one ever.
Reducing/stopping incursions by illegal aliens, however. Different story.
A real shame. He almost nailed it. A beautiful routine. On course for “a perfect 10” only to faceplant on the dismount…smack.
It’s always a good sign when Paul Joseph Watson starts getting linked to on what’s meant to be a serious blog about politics and economics, etc.
What’s next? Owen Benjamin?
Moving on up!