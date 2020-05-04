… because you can always trust the government.

This picture is on the front page of the Herald Sun today.

Impossible to believe but it must have leaked from Victoria Police. Just to be clear – Victoria Police is not a private organisation. Victoria Police wander the streets – with guns – and tell the rest of us what to do. This is an organisation that deploys the threat of violence, and upon occasion actual violence, to elicit compliance in the general community.

But apparently that’s okay – the police are under civilian control, they maintain social control for the good of us all.

This is the organisation that bragged about “grilling” a 13-year old girl at the football a few years ago.

This is the organisation that has allowed itself to become tax-collectors and a revenue source to the Victorian government.

This is the organisation that has run a vendetta against George Pell.

This is the organisation that has been harassing Victorians on the street for the last six weeks.

Overnight this is the organisation that has made every politician and public health official trying to promote the government’s COVID tracking app look like an absolute turkey.

Look at the photo’s again. That is the police breaking the law.