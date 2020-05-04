… because you can always trust the government.

This picture is on the front page of the Herald Sun today.
Impossible to believe but it must have leaked from Victoria Police. Just to be clear – Victoria Police is not a private organisation. Victoria Police wander the streets – with guns – and tell the rest of us what to do. This is an organisation that deploys the threat of violence, and upon occasion actual violence, to elicit compliance in the general community.
But apparently that’s okay – the police are under civilian control, they maintain social control for the good of us all.
This is the organisation that bragged about “grilling” a 13-year old girl at the football a few years ago.
This is the organisation that has allowed itself to become tax-collectors and a revenue source to the Victorian government.
This is the organisation that has run a vendetta against George Pell.
This is the organisation that has been harassing Victorians on the street for the last six weeks.
Overnight this is the organisation that has made every politician and public health official trying to promote the government’s COVID tracking app look like an absolute turkey.
Look at the photo’s again. That is the police breaking the law.
Just talking to a Qld copper involved in covid response. He thought concerns about the app were silly. I strongly disagreed, saying it was a Pandora’s box and if it was made mandatory would also need specific legislative requirements to dispose of the data collected, and remove/eliminate the app framework once it is all over. Otherwise policy and purpose creep will be an inevitability, and as a policeman he should be all too aware of the ability of such technology for the government to know who a person is associating with. He was a bit taken aback.
Well that’s not quite “the police” breaking the law. It’s someone within the police breaking the law probably for a few bucks from a media organisation
I for one welcome our Big Brother, I mean Victorian Police overlords. /s
Can’t see the pay-walled article.
Is the criticism that the photo was leaked or that he was de-wigged – or both?
Their long track record is utterly disgraceful along side that of their political overloads. It is a great pity that Sir Ken Jones wasn’t able to stay and clean the rot out from this diabolical monster that has the highest political protection.
For those without paywall access… what is this all about?
Nah – bullshit.
Well that’s not quite “the police” breaking the law. It’s someone within the police breaking the law probably for a few bucks from a media organisation
Technically correct but irrelevant.
Likewise, if the app info gets misused to the serious detriment of private citizens, it might be that it will be just “someone within government” doing the damage, but that will be cold comfort to the individuals whose lives have been ruined.
Who in their right mind would think leaking a few photos to the media is worth losing a career?
Couldn’t agree more. This was cold and calculated.
Thanks, Google.
Laidley is a Melbourne AFL identity.
Fury over leaked police photos of troubled ex-AFL coach Dean Laidley arrested on stalking charges.
Despicable turds.
It’s actions like these that result in the community not caring as much as they should when 4 officers get minced on a freeway.
VicPol is out of control.
VicPol = Victoria’s second most dangerous and out-of-control crime gang.
Right up there after the CFMEU and their ALP puppets.
Considering the tools the plod have, it would not be hard to see who uploaded the photo.
If they don’t pursue it, it’s because they don’t want to.
One rule for them.
One rule for us.
why would anyone in their right mind ever trust a government or its agents?
Post Leveson Inquiry, if the Laidley pics were taking by the plod in the UK, the plod would be facing charges.
VicPol claim they’re shocked and outraged, “investigating” etc.
What bullshit.
Some station cop took the pic on his phone and uploaded it.
They would already know who the culprit is.
Sinc – you forgot to mention Vikpol’s role in the Lawyer X “scandal”.
Tough but true.
Wonder what the quid pro quo was for leaking the pics?
Did money change hands?
Sums up everything that is wrong with Victoria and, lets be honest, Australia.
Mak – the good news is that apparently Sir Ken Jones has thrown his hat in the ring for the next Chief Commissioner – in my opinion, he would be ideal. The bad news is that there is a snowflakes chance in hell that he would be the successful candidate in Dan’s Victoria.
Look, in general I am opposed to the app, but if it can be tweaked so as to alert people to pizza chefs going within 1.5m of a tin of pineapple then I think it might be worth it.
correct weight. collective responsibility. just like when some mug punters are called out on Bondi beach for breaching bs guidelines – we are told we’re ALL responsible and laws/regs enacted imposing punitive sanctions on us ALL.
VicPol are definitely rotted out, this is just another bit of evidence that the rot has extended from the head into the body of the police force.
Looks like it needs a Fitzgerald type inquiry to clean it up.
Aren’t VicPol the woke, Trans friendly enforcers of all things ‘progressive’? This smacks of Trans shaming.
Interesting that most of the media are reporting his arrest ‘for stalking and other offences’, Wikipedia (I know, but…) indicates the ‘other offences’ includes [edited Sinc].
[I checked that out. Wikipedia did state that but the source document did not – and while I was there the Wiki was edited to remove that claim. Sinc]
Interesting. This was the lead item on the 7am bulletin on ABC radio this morning. Quite a long report in these slow-news days, but not. one. word. about the fact that it shows the subject in drag, which is the whole point of the story. They probably hadn’t checked his pronouns yet and didn’t want to make a mistake.
Exactly, and if Fatty Ashton finds the perp, that’s what they’ll be punished for.
According to my old copper mate the police in WA have the pretty near absolute right to spy on their own members at will, including phones.
Assuming its close to the same in Vic the bloke who did this is either very silly, on his way out anyway, or thinks they are in a position to get away with it.
Falls very much in the “People should be left to their own private peccadilloes” (not armadillos, thats just perverse) as long as they arent hurting others or putting their hand into my pocket for something.
Shocking!
Scandalous!
Disgusting!
I never for a single moment ever suspected that he could possibly have been a Labor voter, till these photos appeared!
Maybe it is all just cheap publicity shots for an upcoming Footy Show starring him, on the A.L.P.B.C.?
It’s all a bit discriminatory though – what about the other 77 Socialist Genders, or don’t they count? Surely Dodgy Dan’s sworn leakers could have photographed Laidley dressed up in their costumes too before accidentally “leaking” the evidence to the Party presstitutes?
Oodathunkit!
And just in case, I cant access the full story so dont know what hes charged with, so if it turns out to be molesting a dead horse or similar, Im against it.
Unless the dead horse consented,
@ tombell
It is not the role of the police to make laws, it is their role to enforce them, impartially, even-handedly but effectively. If you have a complaint about the law, your avenues lead to politicians and judges, who with some legitimacy can do something about them. The idea that the police should selectively enforce laws is as dangerous as the idea that they can make the laws up (as once or twice seemed to be the way the NSW Pol Commr wished to operate): anything else undermines the essence of the rule of law – that we are bound by laws, not the will of men.
This is an abuse of police power. As others have noted, there have been ‘consequences’ for such action in the UK. Time there was here. And if the officers happen to reveal what the quid pro quo was from certain media organisations, whose campaigns for ‘shield laws’ would seek to make them immune to investigation, all the better: whenever a bribe is paid, an offence is committed by both the briber and the bribed.
‘Look at the photo’s again. That is the police breaking the law.’
Yes. Yes it is.
‘It’s actions like these that result in the community not caring as much as they should when 4 officers get minced on a freeway.’
Of course it is. One pollie is viewed by the public, and this is in no way a terrible thing, ‘the gummint’. One shit footy or cricket umpire becomes ‘umpires’. One cop becomes ‘the cops’.
Everyone – and I mean everyone – has a ‘cop story’. 95% of the time it relates to being pulled over for something or other and given a ticket in dubious circumstances, which always results in that person telling his mates the pub or at work, and it goes from there. This is as it should be, and it’s why actual cops hate traffic cops almost as much as the public do.
Sir Robert Peel said that the cops were merely members of the community, paid by other members of the community to do the shit things the rest didn’t want to do. And this is fine, but when it fucks up – as it most certainly has here – the people that pay for the jacks are very much entitled to ask what the hell’s going on.
It’s a shit state of affairs, and if this cop isn’t thrown into the woodchipper in public the brass will no doubt wonder why their public image keeps going down the toilet.
On the Bill Muehlenberg thread Roger has linked to this story
Australia’s leading coronavirus expert at the World Health Organisation REFUSES to download the COVIDSafe app – despite Scott Morrison saying it’s our key to lifting lockdowns
Saying that her involvement with WHO means that she is a Chinese lackey and an accomplice of sorts in the Wuhan Flu pandemic.
This app is in fact something the Chinese government would love, be able to keep track of each citizen’s whereabouts – and here I am only guessing they don’t have it already.
How long until the police request access so they can check where people were when something or other happens. And it is not even as if criminals won’t be able to get around it – turn off your Bluetooth, leave your phone somewhere and use someone else’s etc. The only people this will work on is regular law abiding people such as those the police lie in wait for in case they drive 5kph over the speed limit (rather than stopping car thefts and burglaries).
And of course the information will be secure – they tell us it will be.
People say it is like Facebook. If you have nothing to hide why would you be worried etc.
I would ask how they would feel if every night they had to write down a record of everywhere they were that day and what times and send it in to a government department, because this is what it is. Being automated the procedure unseen people don’t really think about what is going on – it will be under the threshold of awareness: The strategy employed by people doing the illicit.
It wouldn’t be hard to find the culprit.
The location of the station is known. All cops on duty that night will be known. The location of cops on duty at the time of his interview will be known. A quick search of all their phones will find the picture.
But don’t expect this officer to be named and dismissed from the force.
One wonders whether the leaking these photos was the purpose of him being arrested in the first place.
I think the committal judge would have a hard time letting this one proceed to trial.
I seem to recall that Vicpol has been represented in several ‘gay pride’ marches in the past, with Christine Nixon having been memorably prominent in one such march during her term in control.
What is the point being made with the “leaking” of this photo?
Maybe, given Fatty Ashton’s pending retirement, Laidly was merely auditioning for the role as the next Labor Party Head of the Mogadishu-by-the-Yarra Political Police Farce?
After the disgraceful stitch-up and framing of Cardinal George Pell for an imaginary offence which never occurred, nothing would surprise me.
Transplanted from the OT – perhaps better suited here.
The copper – and make no mistake, it was a copper – who took that pic of Laidley being interviewed is a cock and, if a city boy should spend the next ten years in Cann River. If a country boy, Kew. Next to monty’s place. No no. Flemington.
Duzzenmadda if you’re famous or a tranny or whatever – most people inside an interview room (aside from the jacks) are there because they’ve had one of the worst days of their lives. If he was off his tits and dancing on the table I could potentially understand it but not accept it. But look at the bloke. Jesus. If that ain’t rock bottom you can see it from where he is.
There are, allegedly, golden rules. Never lay hands on another bloke’s crook. You don’t speak to another bloke’s crook unless invited to. You never compromise another bloke’s crook. Apparently you can do all that to your own crooks, but not other people’s.
What that copper’s done is made the investigation into what Laidley did very much harder, and a sideshow behind him dressing up like a chick with bad makeup. It’s also guaranteed to reduce or eliminate any sentence he may have had, because any mouthpiece worth his salt will argue long and loud that Laidley’s been unfairly judged in the court of public opinion, humiliated etc etc.
It’s a shit state of affairs, and judging by the detectives’ sizes in that interview room the offending copper may just develop a balance problem.
Gawd.
Never forget this:
Vicpol have amassed 700 AR-15’s
Vicpol have amassed 300 select fire M-4’s (select fire means it can fire fully automatic and semi-automatic)
(This is despite Lindt Cafe inquiry confirming that these firearms are highly unsuitable to most types of policing scenarios due to high velocity ricochet’s, range and penetration of building structures.)
Vicpol insisted that all Gun Shops are closed and all gun and ammunition sales stopped, rumour is that this will be 12 months.
Vicpol has consistently applied selective policing depending on whether or not you are an approved citizen or group.
Vicpol has actively canvassed for victims when no victims presented themselves in order to pursue Vicpol’s nominated targets.
Maybe we are slowly in the process of finding out why the world’s oldest republic has a Second Amendment.
Vicpol is an incredibly dangerous criminal cartel. Their members are specifically recruited to have zero awareness of this very obvious fact.