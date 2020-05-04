Bill Muehlenberg: COVID-1984 and the Morrison App

The other day Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison came out with yet another rather vague and open-ended chat about possibly easing some of the harsh corona restrictions in place. Again, it was all about ‘maybe this, at some point that, we might consider this, we might do that…’ Um, such tenuous and open-ended ‘promises’ are not very reassuring.

And even worse was when he said that an “early mark” to ease Covid-19 restrictions in the days ahead will depend on the uptake of the tracing app: “Of those that remain outstanding, there was one that Australians can do something about, and that is downloading the COVIDSafe app. This is a critical issue for National Cabinet when it comes to making decisions next Friday about how restrictions can be eased.”

Hmm, once again, it was so very kind and gracious of the government to tell us they MIGHT at some point give us a few freedoms back. Specifically, ScoMo is telling us we can have some freedoms back if we download the app. As such, it is perfectly clear that we are NOT talking about freedom of choice here. We are NOT talking about a voluntary take up. Instead, we are talking blackmail: do what we say, or else!

And Health Minister Greg Hunt was even more blunt in this obvious case of brutish blackmail: “Want to go to the footy? Download the app.” Wow. If he gets a heap of flak for this – as he should – and comes back claiming he was just kidding, I will say this: ‘Its not funny Hunt.’

This is how every dictator in the world operates: take away rights from the people, such as the right of assembly, relabel them as privileges, and then say that some might be given back IF folks do whatever the State demands of them. But I have already written about some major concerns with these sort of apps. See here for example.

But there are plenty of experts out there who are also very concerned about apps like this, and the dangers they can pose to all of us. Consider this new article, “Australia’s COVIDSafe App needs more legal protections and transparency to gain trust” by Graham Greenleaf and Katharine Kemp. It is a very revealing piece indeed and is well worth quoting from. They begin:

The COVIDSafe App launched by the federal government to assist in contact tracing during the pandemic has been downloaded by over 3 million Australians since it was released on a Sunday less than a week ago. However, this is less than a third of the users experts claim would be necessary for digital contact tracing to be effective. To win the trust of those who are undecided, the scheme will need to be amended. The app was released alongside a Determination by the federal Health Minister under the Biosecurity Act, intended to put in place privacy protections necessary to secure public confidence and downloads.

While the Determination contains a number of worthwhile protections, the launch creates three reasons this public confidence is not yet warranted: misleading initial statements by the government about the operation of the app; insufficient transparency; and flaws in the protections in the Determination. These may be remediable. This article summarises the steps Australian governments need to take if public trust is to be justified.

They look in some detail at these matters and conclude as follows:

In some respects, we are ‘all in this together’, but in other respects each person’s individual circumstances are unique, due to a combination of factors such as age, work, underlying conditions, family composition and living arrangements, whether in self-isolation or back at work every day in essential services, and even ownership of the right type of phone.

Individuals will also make different assessments of the extent to which their actions may or may not contribute to the public good, and the need to protect themselves or those close to them. Many in the media and government, as well as high-profile figures in business and tech, have openly exerted moral pressure in favour of using the app, even shaming those who don’t, characterising them as putting trivial privacy concerns ahead of the interests of the nation.

A more balanced approach is required, one that recognises there should be no requirement for Australians to give up more privacy than is necessary and proportionate, and that the need for privacy has even greater immediacy for some, including journalists; victims of stalking and domestic violence; and those out of favour with state powers at home or abroad.

Decisions about whether to install and run this app remain individual decisions, but are best made after obtaining as much information as can reasonably be obtained and put in the balance. This does not require a choice between health and privacy. With the right rules and design, the government can support both.

I prefer some genuine choice here. If folks are really keen to get the app, they can go for it. But the corona alarmists and pro-appers need to get off my back. And they need to ease up on all the lame justifications for pushing this app as they attack those who dare to raise questions. One of the more idiotic arguments being made by this camp is that governments, the social media, and corporations already have so much data on us – so what is the big deal with this?

Um, that is about as helpful as saying that since so many folks know how to break into a home, we might as well just leave our front doors open and unlocked. Good grief, what folks should be arguing for is not MORE abuse of our private information but less. They should be concerned about all the personal data that is already so readily being gleaned and stolen from us, and not making cheap excuses for more of this to take place!

Thanks for the offer Scott – but no thanks.