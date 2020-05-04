Bill Muehlenberg: COVID-1984 and the Morrison App

The other day Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison came out with yet another rather vague and open-ended chat about possibly easing some of the harsh corona restrictions in place. Again, it was all about ‘maybe this, at some point that, we might consider this, we might do that…’ Um, such tenuous and open-ended ‘promises’ are not very reassuring.
And even worse was when he said that an “early mark” to ease Covid-19 restrictions in the days ahead will depend on the uptake of the tracing app: “Of those that remain outstanding, there was one that Australians can do something about, and that is downloading the COVIDSafe app. This is a critical issue for National Cabinet when it comes to making decisions next Friday about how restrictions can be eased.”
Hmm, once again, it was so very kind and gracious of the government to tell us they MIGHT at some point give us a few freedoms back. Specifically, ScoMo is telling us we can have some freedoms back if we download the app. As such, it is perfectly clear that we are NOT talking about freedom of choice here. We are NOT talking about a voluntary take up. Instead, we are talking blackmail: do what we say, or else!
And Health Minister Greg Hunt was even more blunt in this obvious case of brutish blackmail: “Want to go to the footy? Download the app.” Wow. If he gets a heap of flak for this – as he should – and comes back claiming he was just kidding, I will say this: ‘Its not funny Hunt.’
This is how every dictator in the world operates: take away rights from the people, such as the right of assembly, relabel them as privileges, and then say that some might be given back IF folks do whatever the State demands of them. But I have already written about some major concerns with these sort of apps. See here for example.
But there are plenty of experts out there who are also very concerned about apps like this, and the dangers they can pose to all of us. Consider this new article, “Australia’s COVIDSafe App needs more legal protections and transparency to gain trust” by Graham Greenleaf and Katharine Kemp. It is a very revealing piece indeed and is well worth quoting from. They begin:
The COVIDSafe App launched by the federal government to assist in contact tracing during the pandemic has been downloaded by over 3 million Australians since it was released on a Sunday less than a week ago. However, this is less than a third of the users experts claim would be necessary for digital contact tracing to be effective. To win the trust of those who are undecided, the scheme will need to be amended. The app was released alongside a Determination by the federal Health Minister under the Biosecurity Act, intended to put in place privacy protections necessary to secure public confidence and downloads.
While the Determination contains a number of worthwhile protections, the launch creates three reasons this public confidence is not yet warranted: misleading initial statements by the government about the operation of the app; insufficient transparency; and flaws in the protections in the Determination. These may be remediable. This article summarises the steps Australian governments need to take if public trust is to be justified.
They look in some detail at these matters and conclude as follows:
In some respects, we are ‘all in this together’, but in other respects each person’s individual circumstances are unique, due to a combination of factors such as age, work, underlying conditions, family composition and living arrangements, whether in self-isolation or back at work every day in essential services, and even ownership of the right type of phone.
Individuals will also make different assessments of the extent to which their actions may or may not contribute to the public good, and the need to protect themselves or those close to them. Many in the media and government, as well as high-profile figures in business and tech, have openly exerted moral pressure in favour of using the app, even shaming those who don’t, characterising them as putting trivial privacy concerns ahead of the interests of the nation.
A more balanced approach is required, one that recognises there should be no requirement for Australians to give up more privacy than is necessary and proportionate, and that the need for privacy has even greater immediacy for some, including journalists; victims of stalking and domestic violence; and those out of favour with state powers at home or abroad.
Decisions about whether to install and run this app remain individual decisions, but are best made after obtaining as much information as can reasonably be obtained and put in the balance. This does not require a choice between health and privacy. With the right rules and design, the government can support both.
I prefer some genuine choice here. If folks are really keen to get the app, they can go for it. But the corona alarmists and pro-appers need to get off my back. And they need to ease up on all the lame justifications for pushing this app as they attack those who dare to raise questions. One of the more idiotic arguments being made by this camp is that governments, the social media, and corporations already have so much data on us – so what is the big deal with this?
Um, that is about as helpful as saying that since so many folks know how to break into a home, we might as well just leave our front doors open and unlocked. Good grief, what folks should be arguing for is not MORE abuse of our private information but less. They should be concerned about all the personal data that is already so readily being gleaned and stolen from us, and not making cheap excuses for more of this to take place!
Thanks for the offer Scott – but no thanks.
Yet another example (as if any were needed) of how tin eared these imbeciles are. As James Morrow noted yesterday on Outsiders, “Twatter isn’t full of people who want to go to the footy, it’s full of idiots who want to go to extinction rebellion gluefests”.
Exactly what will happen after I download this app? Will the police decide to break my door down on some trumped up charge? Will the tax office decide to audit me? What exactly is going to happen that deserves all this push back against something that might just save a life or two! I might just be missing the point here so can someone please enlighten me on exactly how the sky will fall once people download this app.
The quip about giving Australia an early mark , lost me, such a condescending remark having just stuffed up lives and businesses, Is that truly a leader??
I won’t download the app ever.
Just wait for the doubling down on stupid that takes place when nowhere enough suckers download the bloody thing.
Another problem of course is that the app will not achieve its stated aim.
1.5 m for 15 minutes? That is a fucking pluck. There is no science in that. I could get more accurate parameters by throwing darts at a dartboard.
How can four million people trust these dickheads enough to download the stupid app?
Australian infection expert refuses to downlopad app
Don’t bet on it Spurge. 4 mil and counting.
“It’s not mandatory to download the app, however if you want to see your business again…” Australia 2020
Darth Vader 1982
Jupes – what’s their target – 40% of the population?
My concerns aren’t like most people’s, and I’ll to keep it brief if for no other reason I’m typing from my iPhone.
My problem is that I do trust the Federal government (in intent if not execution). I do not trust the state government however which is where the data will handed over to. It is the state governments that surveil the Australian population, rarely the Feds (Feds need a warrant, for any surveillance of Australian citizens whereas State governments may or may not need a warrant depending on the reason or scope of the surveillance “required”). Think of every police car tapping in your rego number when their behind you, traffic cameras, cell tower data, Sheriff dept photographing rego plates at Bunnings…all state governments, not Feds.
This data that is being collected is not “harmless”. In my former profession I was a geospatial analyst, a profession that grew to encompass topology and ontology: the science of mathematical and logical relationships. Sciences used extensively by Intel agencies to trace “bad guy” connections.
The Feds cannot use “my” data in this kind of analysis without a warrant which they only get if I actually display signs I’m a bad guy. The State governments have no such restrictions: do you trust Dan A to respect your privacy and not provide our data to the VICPOL intel branch, for example?
State government is notorious for being “clumsy” with secure government information. I could cite lots of examples but I will use just one: remember the NSW premiere skiting about phone intercepts to catch the “offenders” from the Cronnalla riots? The Fed government were VERY unhappy about that but could nothing about it.
The same may well happen with this data. “Dan” wants to send the next Pell to the gallows, and he has access to his contact data collected by this App. VICPOL can do ontological analysis of this data together with additional “intel” they have access to. All (probably) without a warrant.
Want me to download the App? State governments need to pass laws that forbid passage of the data collected to any person or organisation outside of Health. Period.
Don’t bet on it Spurge. 4 mil and counting.
If the natives start getting really restive but they don’t have the 5 million downloads they’ll fake the numbers to give themselves the excuse to start the windback.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve started padding the results already.
I read this all the time in various forums, not just regarding this app. These people say ‘I have nothing to hide, so what’s the problem?’ So many seem to forget that all this data collection should not be dismissed and ostensibly encouraged, but discouraged at every turn.
I prefer a government only perform the function it is required to perform based on the proper application of political theory. To those of us who are right wing that means a government that just protects individual rights and nothing else. They have no business in app development.
Sadly no one is advocating anything resembling a coherent idea of what a government should do based on anything resembling understanding of political theory.
On the one side we have everyone in politics who believes the government can do whatever it wants for random reasons and we have those opposing them, who ALSO believe a government can do whatever it wants for random reasons.
Mainstream discourse is pretty much rock bottom.