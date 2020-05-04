So much for the transition to unreliable energy. SA the wind leader!

How low does the wind have to go to kill the grid if we have to rely on it without 100% backup from conventional sources or storage on a scale that is nowhere in sight with existing technology?

Two great days in South Australia in May.

On Sunday the wind in SA was dead from sunrise for the rest of the day until it stirred slightly in the evening to get up to 150MW to (meet demand in the order of 1000MW in the state). Today it died in the afternoon and tracked at zero into negative figures until it revived to 5.9MW at 6 o’clock and climbed to 87MW at dinnertime.

At 7 o’clock this evening the whole of the SE Australian (NEM) windfleet was cranking out 430MW to meet demand of 26.5GW (26500MW).

That is the kind of demand we might expect in the middle of winter at dinnertime when dinner is on the stove and the heaters are turned up. To meet the demand coal contributed a tick under 18GW, various forms of gas 4.7GW and hydro 5.3GW. Just as well we can do without wind and solar power! What a shame that attaching all those ornaments to the grid has doubled the price of power and driven out coal-fired power to the point where blackouts will be regular if a reliable source is not found to replace Liddell in 2023.

The supply of RE was looking good for a few days in South Australia last week when the wind reached almost unprecedented heights. On the weekend before last when demand was lower and the sun was in full flight the afternoon RE contribution passed 40%.

The high level of wind persisted through the week to Saturday afternoon when RE reached 45% of demand, then in the evening it slid to bottom out at noon on Sunday (see the chart above) with SA on zero and the wind across the NEM providing less than 5% of demand. The start of the slide can be seen on the right side of the three day display of the fuel mix in South Australia (below) that overlaps the start of Sunday in the chart at the top of the post.

The combined supply of gas and wind falls dramatically from the peak on Saturday evening and the shortfall is made up with coal-fired power from Victoria that does not show on this display which only records domestic fuel production.