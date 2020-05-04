The Hateful Eight

Posted on 3:50 pm, May 4, 2020 by currencylad

 
Via IT. The other possibility is that she was muttering claims about George Pell and this is Taskforce Sano.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Tough on Crime, tough on criminals. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to The Hateful Eight

  1. Zatara
    #3439542, posted on May 4, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    California Riot Cops get a reality check from a Marine Vet.

  2. billie
    #3439549, posted on May 4, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    they will probably send her a bill now for the oficer’s time

  3. thefrollickingmole
    #3439552, posted on May 4, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Was she an ex altar boy?

  4. Perfidious Albino
    #3439554, posted on May 4, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    they would have fined her if it wasn’t so obvious she had no ability to pay…

  5. bemused
    #3439560, posted on May 4, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    She clearly threw down the gauntlet. This was serious.

  6. Kangaroo supporter
    #3439564, posted on May 4, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Maybe they thought she was related to a former North Melbourne coach?

  7. Rebel with cause
    #3439566, posted on May 4, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Sure that’s a woman?

  8. H B Bear
    #3439567, posted on May 4, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    VicPol = out of control goon squad

  9. H B Bear
    #3439570, posted on May 4, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Peoples Republic of Victoriastan is rapidly becoming an international laughing stock.

  10. H B Bear
    #3439573, posted on May 4, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Clearly she was not Sudanese.

  11. Knuckle Dragger
    #3439574, posted on May 4, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Outstanding optics.

    Have a look at the porky little thing on the right.

  12. H B Bear
    #3439577, posted on May 4, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Remember this when police say they under resourced.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.