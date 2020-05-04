The non-mandatory app II

Remember I made this prediction?

As to it not being mandatory – well, it won’t be. The government will never tell you that you have to download the app. But … your employer might require you to have the app before returning to work. An airline might require you to have to app before allowing you to board a plane. A shopping mall may require you to have the app before allowing you into the mall, and so on. So, no. Not government mandatory requirement at all. Just discrimination.

The Australian is reporting:

Australians could be asked to give their name and phone number to front of house staff at restaurants and cafes if they do not have the COVIDSafe tracking app, as the industry unveils a blueprint for reopening in early June with about half as many diners.

Restaurant and Catering Australia CEO Wes Lambert has submitted reopening guidelines to national cabinet, which was reviewed last week, and is working with the Queensland government this week to reopen the industry by June.

…

If a person does not have the COVIDSafe app on their smartphone, Restaurant and Catering Australia wants diners to “sign in” to a restaurant and provide their name and number so they can be contacted if another patron later finds out they have contracted the coronavirus.

“It’s not a complicated thing. It’s an ‘I don’t have the COVIDSafe app, I’ll give you my details quickly so I can sit down for an hour’. We fully advocate the tracking app, in the absence of that the best practice is tracking or tracing,” Mr Lambert said.