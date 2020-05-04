The non-mandatory app II

Remember I made this prediction?
As to it not being mandatory – well, it won’t be. The government will never tell you that you have to download the app. But … your employer might require you to have the app before returning to work. An airline might require you to have to app before allowing you to board a plane. A shopping mall may require you to have the app before allowing you into the mall, and so on. So, no. Not government mandatory requirement at all. Just discrimination.
Australians could be asked to give their name and phone number to front of house staff at restaurants and cafes if they do not have the COVIDSafe tracking app, as the industry unveils a blueprint for reopening in early June with about half as many diners.
Restaurant and Catering Australia CEO Wes Lambert has submitted reopening guidelines to national cabinet, which was reviewed last week, and is working with the Queensland government this week to reopen the industry by June.
…
If a person does not have the COVIDSafe app on their smartphone, Restaurant and Catering Australia wants diners to “sign in” to a restaurant and provide their name and number so they can be contacted if another patron later finds out they have contracted the coronavirus.
“It’s not a complicated thing. It’s an ‘I don’t have the COVIDSafe app, I’ll give you my details quickly so I can sit down for an hour’. We fully advocate the tracking app, in the absence of that the best practice is tracking or tracing,” Mr Lambert said.
Notice the other tweak – the Australian government might not make it mandatory, but the State governments might.
I predict there will be lot’s of patrons named Michael Mouse.
More likely produce your ID.
My name is Biggus Dickus of Wome.
I’m not sure they will keep it up for long if enough potential patrons walked out because they don’t have the app. I’m not a fan of Maccas but I’d rather settle for a burger and chips than be blackmailed into a sit down dinner with wine. Which I am going to pay good money for.
Most restaurants these days take your name and phone number when you book so how will this be different?
That would mean none of these establishments practice social distancing .
It would actually be the state governments that would have to make it mandatory I believe.
Fine, won’t spend any money if that’s what they want.
As to shopping malls et al. They’ve been letting in everybody and their dog for the last 6 weeks. Why would they make it harder to get shoppers in to buy from them now? I predict that if they go along with this nonsense then it won’t last long when they realise they are losing out. They are already in deep financial water, this would be the equivalent of attaching a large anchor to their legs.
Tyrant Dan won’t be missing an opportunity like that.
Will this be mandatory at brothels too?
Several politicians would like to know.
This has been kicking around FB recently. The Government site with the fineprint looks legit.
If you make a booking they normally ask for your name and phone number anyway
I dont consent.
And the constitutional power that allows the Commonwealth to tell me who I can associate with?!?
“Stick your coffee up your arse.”
What about (j) declines to provide ID and mobile number whether or not the first person can detect the CovidSafe ID of the second by use of the app.
Then, there are those who still cheerfully use “not-so-smart” phones with tiny screens, actual keypads and no Bluetooth, etc..
Have the entire shoe-phone system identify and block all such phones from all networks? Probably.
Compulsory purchase of a new “smart” phone at government gun-point?? Huawei doing special deals under the table?
That sounds like fun.
This has NOTHING to do with “health”. It is an electronic “Australia Card” with bells on.
And, this benighted cess-pit is not the only country in the process of implementing such a regime.
I don’t need the app. I don’t need to go anywhere.
Isn’t Scummo trying to do this – ‘download it or we won’t let you out’.
Also if restaurants are properly enforcing social distancing, unless your waitperson is cutting up your food & feeding you, the 1.5m for 15 minutes should not kick in (or are the govt lying to us)
How badly do you want my custom business? I’m quite comfortable not giving anyone who does this my money. This whole thing has turned in to a power grab.
This is starting to feel a lot like a hostage situation, the hostages (us, businesses, human society) are begging to be set free and, feeling ground-down, a significant group are willing to agree to anything our captors offer.
Walk-ins
This is only going to get worse. The boot will be stamped down harder. YouTube are censoring videos that show the hospitals were empty, ambulances were unused etc. during the supposed peak of the phoney epidemic.
The app is quickly become a class litmus test.
The technocratic bugman class are all for it. They’ll be the only ones dining in restaurants and living out in public while the dirty savages look in the windows.
They aren’t afraid of the political or technological ramifications of this new world order because it is their desired world order. They are in charge of it, of the bureaucracy and of the technology companies.
An interesting video: