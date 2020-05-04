The non-mandatory app II

Posted on 1:48 pm, May 4, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Remember I made this prediction?

As to it not being mandatory – well, it won’t be. The government will never tell you that you have to download the app. But … your employer might require you to have the app before returning to work. An airline might require you to have to app before allowing you to board a plane. A shopping mall may require you to have the app before allowing you into the mall, and so on. So, no. Not government mandatory requirement at all. Just discrimination.

The Australian is reporting:

Australians could be asked to give their name and phone number to front of house staff at restaurants and cafes if they do not have the COVIDSafe tracking app, as the industry unveils a blueprint for reopening in early June with about half as many diners.

Restaurant and Catering Australia CEO Wes Lambert has submitted reopening guidelines to national cabinet, which was reviewed last week, and is working with the Queensland government this week to reopen the industry by June.

If a person does not have the COVIDSafe app on their smartphone, Restaurant and Catering Australia wants diners to “sign in” to a restaurant and provide their name and number so they can be contacted if another patron later finds out they have contracted the coronavirus.

“It’s not a complicated thing. It’s an ‘I don’t have the COVIDSafe app, I’ll give you my details quickly so I can sit down for an hour’. We fully advocate the tracking app, in the absence of that the best practice is tracking or tracing,” Mr Lambert said.

Notice the other tweak – the Australian government might not make it mandatory, but the State governments might.

25 Responses to The non-mandatory app II

  1. Robber Baron
    #3439418, posted on May 4, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    I predict there will be lot’s of patrons named Michael Mouse.

  2. Sinclair Davidson
    #3439420, posted on May 4, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    I predict there will be lot’s of patrons named Michael Mouse.

    More likely produce your ID.

  3. Entropy
    #3439425, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    My name is Biggus Dickus of Wome.

  4. Megan
    #3439428, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    I’m not sure they will keep it up for long if enough potential patrons walked out because they don’t have the app. I’m not a fan of Maccas but I’d rather settle for a burger and chips than be blackmailed into a sit down dinner with wine. Which I am going to pay good money for.

    Most restaurants these days take your name and phone number when you book so how will this be different?

  5. Caveman
    #3439429, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    That would mean none of these establishments practice social distancing .

  6. Entropy
    #3439430, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    It would actually be the state governments that would have to make it mandatory I believe.

  7. nfw
    #3439437, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    Fine, won’t spend any money if that’s what they want.

  8. Megan
    #3439443, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    As to shopping malls et al. They’ve been letting in everybody and their dog for the last 6 weeks. Why would they make it harder to get shoppers in to buy from them now? I predict that if they go along with this nonsense then it won’t last long when they realise they are losing out. They are already in deep financial water, this would be the equivalent of attaching a large anchor to their legs.

  9. Megan
    #3439445, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:12 pm

    It would actually be the state governments that would have to make it mandatory I believe

    Tyrant Dan won’t be missing an opportunity like that.

  10. Infidel Tiger King
    #3439451, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Will this be mandatory at brothels too?

    Several politicians would like to know.

  11. A Lurker
    #3439452, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    This has been kicking around FB recently. The Government site with the fineprint looks legit.

    9 Coercing the use of COVIDSafe
    (1) A person must not require that another person:
    (a) download COVIDSafe to a mobile telecommunications device; or
    (b) have COVIDSafe in operation on a mobile telecommunications device; or
    (c) consent to uploading COVID app data from a mobile telecommunications device to the National COVIDSafe Data Store.
    (2) A person must not:
    (a) refuse to enter into, or continue, a contract or arrangement with another person (including a contract of employment); or
    (b) take adverse action (within the meaning of the Fair Work Act 2009) against another person; or
    (c) refuse to allow another person to enter premises; or
    (d) refuse to allow another person to participate in an activity; or
    (e) refuse to receive goods or services from another person; or
    (f) refuse to provide goods or services to another person;
    on the ground that, or on grounds that include the ground that, the other person:
    (g) has not downloaded COVIDSafe to a mobile telecommunications device; or
    (h) does not have COVIDSafe in operation on a mobile telecommunications device; or
    (i) has not consented to uploading COVID app data from a mobile telecommunications device to the National COVIDSafe Data Store.

  12. woolfe
    #3439457, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    If you make a booking they normally ask for your name and phone number anyway

  13. thefrollickingmole
    #3439459, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    I dont consent.

  14. Tel
    #3439461, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    This has been kicking around FB recently. The Government site with the fineprint looks legit.

    And the constitutional power that allows the Commonwealth to tell me who I can associate with?!?

  15. H B Bear
    #3439467, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    “Stick your coffee up your arse.”

  16. Leo G
    #3439471, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    (2) A person must not:
    (c) refuse to allow another person to enter premises; or
    (d) refuse to allow another person to participate in an activity; or
    (e) refuse to receive goods or services from another person; or
    (f) refuse to provide goods or services to another person;
    on the ground that, or on grounds that include the ground that, the other person:
    (g) has not downloaded COVIDSafe to a mobile telecommunications device; or
    (h) does not have COVIDSafe in operation on a mobile telecommunications device; or
    (i) has not consented to uploading COVID app data from a mobile telecommunications device to the National COVIDSafe Data Store.

    What about (j) declines to provide ID and mobile number whether or not the first person can detect the CovidSafe ID of the second by use of the app.

  17. Bruce
    #3439476, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    Then, there are those who still cheerfully use “not-so-smart” phones with tiny screens, actual keypads and no Bluetooth, etc..

    Have the entire shoe-phone system identify and block all such phones from all networks? Probably.

    Compulsory purchase of a new “smart” phone at government gun-point?? Huawei doing special deals under the table?

    That sounds like fun.

    This has NOTHING to do with “health”. It is an electronic “Australia Card” with bells on.

    And, this benighted cess-pit is not the only country in the process of implementing such a regime.

  18. stackja
    #3439477, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    I don’t need the app. I don’t need to go anywhere.

  19. Diogenes
    #3439485, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    (d) refuse to allow another person to participate in an activity; or

    Isn’t Scummo trying to do this – ‘download it or we won’t let you out’.

    Also if restaurants are properly enforcing social distancing, unless your waitperson is cutting up your food & feeding you, the 1.5m for 15 minutes should not kick in (or are the govt lying to us)

  20. Scott Osmond
    #3439487, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    How badly do you want my custom business? I’m quite comfortable not giving anyone who does this my money. This whole thing has turned in to a power grab.

  21. twostix
    #3439488, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    This is starting to feel a lot like a hostage situation, the hostages (us, businesses, human society) are begging to be set free and, feeling ground-down, a significant group are willing to agree to anything our captors offer.

  22. Diogenes
    #3439491, posted on May 4, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Most restaurants these days take your name and phone number when you book so how will this be different?

    Walk-ins

  23. Beachcomber
    #3439496, posted on May 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    This is only going to get worse. The boot will be stamped down harder. YouTube are censoring videos that show the hospitals were empty, ambulances were unused etc. during the supposed peak of the phoney epidemic.

  24. twostix
    #3439497, posted on May 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    The app is quickly become a class litmus test.

    The technocratic bugman class are all for it. They’ll be the only ones dining in restaurants and living out in public while the dirty savages look in the windows.

    They aren’t afraid of the political or technological ramifications of this new world order because it is their desired world order. They are in charge of it, of the bureaucracy and of the technology companies.

