While lamenting the dirtiness of Australians again …

I don't think saliva to shine a cricket ball is a good thing at all." – Bidenesque CMO Brendan Murphy has another bizarre random thought



“We, as a first-world, very wealthy country, have probably become a bit too relaxed about hygiene,” he claimed yesterday. There is no scientific evidence for this ridiculous statement. Lax hygiene has nothing whatsoever to do with the spread of COVID-19. The statement’s purpose is to normalise the suspension of liberty at the whim of the state as a matter of course. “Even when the coronavirus has gone, that will have influences on influenza, colds, gastro, all of those things,” he says. Professor Murphy also argued – ahead of Friday’s meeting of the so-called “National Cabinet” – that the government may return some freedoms to Australians if more of them sign up to the largely useless virus phone app.