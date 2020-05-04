While lamenting the dirtiness of Australians again …

– Bidenesque CMO Brendan Murphy has another bizarre random thought
“We, as a first-world, very wealthy country, have probably become a bit too relaxed about hygiene,” he claimed yesterday. There is no scientific evidence for this ridiculous statement. Lax hygiene has nothing whatsoever to do with the spread of COVID-19. The statement’s purpose is to normalise the suspension of liberty at the whim of the state as a matter of course. “Even when the coronavirus has gone, that will have influences on influenza, colds, gastro, all of those things,” he says. Professor Murphy also argued – ahead of Friday’s meeting of the so-called “National Cabinet” – that the government may return some freedoms to Australians if more of them sign up to the largely useless virus phone app.
So why do we wash our hands for 20 seconds? Please explain.
Probably?
Stanley
What evidence does the government have that Australians don’t wash their hands properly and that hand washing at home ( because you can’t randomly hand wash in public)has made the slightest difference?
Oh, I think nanny is scolding us.
We wayward children are so in need of guidance by the firm hand of elite bureaucrats.
Engaged in their thankless task they are the real heroes.
In Australia for the political establishment this stopped being about the virus four weeks ago.
For our fundamentally untrusted misfit governing class it became about authoritarian compliance and forced loyalty tests (if they wont love us they’ll fear us!) For public health beaurcracies it became about seizing their moment for change.
This is all politics. There’s an enormous public health policy apparatus and it has dreams and visions of its place in society and how society will operate that it is trying to implement under cover of this. And they’re doing this while the people’s political instrument: parliament is supressed under their orders.
There is no evidence that lax hygiene amongst Australians spread COVID-19.
More generally, when the virus does spread – when it might be stymied, at least, by more hand-washing etc – it’s still ridiculous to argue that the normal (though not hyper-conscious, Howard Hughesian) practices of first world people are at fault.
This bloke is supposed to be a scientist.
A few weeks ago, he was trading in rumours about a dinner party being to blame for an outbreak.
It’s time for the shepherd’s crook to be deployed – pull him off the stage and send him back to his office.
Having fed something like 20% of the Australian economy into the Covid machine to save a few hundred co-morbid elderly lives, Murphy is dutifully turning the ship of state to find wider health benefits from social distancing.
He is alive to the need to justify Government Must Save Every Life At All Costs.
Get ready for a sloppy poo app.
This idiot needs to go to jail.
Sorry ScoMo, I won’t be downloading your Covidsafe app. I have two phones. Both are perfectly able to make phone calls. Neither has Android 6.0. I was willing to download and install Covidsafe. I will not be buying a new phone just to install this one app.
Having said that, yesterday I was able to help my 84 year old neighbour install the app on his iphone. It probably won’t make a difference as he and his wife are staying at home most of the time.
To be fair, much of Australia is filthy. Our CBDs border on third world cleanliness standards, mostly because the state and municipal authorities whose ostensible responsibility it is to clean them are captured either by the unions of the workers employed to do the work, or, in more recent times, the contracting companies. Is there any more mis-named company in Australia than the (connected at the hip to the ALP) ‘Spotless’ group?
That Murphy really makes me cross. If he was any good as a doctor he would be in private practice. And if he worked on his bedside manner he wouldn’t be such a bullying bullshitting buffoon.
Another brain fart from the CMO. IMHO, the immune system needs to be used, ‘exercise’ if you like, just like all other parts of the body.
Heard some medico being interviewed by Koch-head this morning about easing restrictions over east. His response was that if they did, and there was a spike, there was a “very real” possibility people would be locked away again for two years. Thank God I was in the kitchen and couldn’t get to the TV set in time!
Warner and Bancroft were just getting ahead of the game on this issue.
Herrdoktor Brendan Murphy.
I fully concur with Dr Murphy.
A quick buff with Johnson’s Floor Wax is so much better.
Woops, hang on, here comes the Umpire. . . .
If Australians are filthy, it’s only because we’ve imported so many recently who aren’t used to running water, let alone Rexona.
I don’t think this deadshit will be recommending the opening of pubs anytime soon. App or no app.
Pretty sure it was Murphy who said words to the effect, “If you waiting to go to the pub for a beer, it’s not going to happen before November”.
No it is because our CBD’s are full of third worlders who have very poor personal hygiene and are at home living in filth. In fact the larger the piles of garbage, and the stronger the smell of rotting food and sewerage, the more homely it feels. Walk around any CBD on the east coast and tell me I’m wrong.
Murphy is enjoying his 15 minutes of fame and is in way over his head. When he refers to Australians with poor hygiene he is really talking about certain groups of Australians but in our PC world we are not allowed to be more specific.