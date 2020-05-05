Covid-19 and the tourist industry

Posted on 7:17 pm, May 5, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Having opted out of the Virus Wars I pass this on without comment, it looks like an engrossing read for people who are interested in modeling economic survival and recovery. The person who sent this to me noted some interesting charts e.g. on fleet age and % of owned vs. leased aircraft for most airlines (slide 30) and how much money airlines have leftover to cover zero-capacity operations (slide 19) and a graph of the vast value chain of airline industry (slide 21).

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Covid-19 and the tourist industry

  1. a happy little debunker
    #3441043, posted on May 5, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Dunno about others, but my Coffee Van has generated no income since early March, not because I couldn’t make Coffee – but because state and federal government policies effectively turned off my flow of customers.

    I am not bitching about it (much), but they have set me back economically for years to come.

  2. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3441054, posted on May 5, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    A suggestion the morro government can borrowevn more monet and buy all the useless cruise ships and use them to house more welfare seeking ,”refugees” to replace the people the Wuhan hinese Bat Plague carried off ,just satire but they probably will cosider it with their alp communist gangster and gangrene fascist allies .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.