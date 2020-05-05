Covid-19 and the tourist industry

Having opted out of the Virus Wars I pass this on without comment, it looks like an engrossing read for people who are interested in modeling economic survival and recovery. The person who sent this to me noted some interesting charts e.g. on fleet age and % of owned vs. leased aircraft for most airlines (slide 30) and how much money airlines have leftover to cover zero-capacity operations (slide 19) and a graph of the vast value chain of airline industry (slide 21).

