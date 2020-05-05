It wasn’t the flu, it was YOU

From The Australian: Morrison brings Ardern into national cabinet in trans-Tasman solidarity:
Ms Ardern will take a seat alongside Mr Morrison and the state and territory leaders at Tuesday’s meeting to discuss ways to allow a quick return to travel between the two countries and to kickstart businesses in the region that have been devastated by COVID-19.
We have not been devastated by COVID-19. We have been devastated by a stupid, panicky government without a brain in its head or any obvious sense and judgement. We could have taken the same road as Sweden. We could have done whatever it takes to protect those most at risk while leaving the rest of us out of lockup.
Whatever it was, it has come and virtually gone. It is time, without delay, to open things up. But no. YOU decided to go the whole way at a cost of $4billion per day and are still mulling it over. You are the ones responsible. If you are going to play around with this Invasion-of-Privacy App of yours, and delay the recovery, it will be YOU and no one else who is responsible. Since you can take off these restraints any time you like, it is YOU, the Liberal-National Party Coalition that is primarily responsible for the enormous harm that has been done to our lives and the economy.
And since nothing you can do, nothing you can do at all, will prevent whatever it was coming back, if you are still going to threaten us with going back into lockup, the economy will never really start up again, only those bits that can easily open and shut since no one can now trust your judgement.
Politics isn’t Hollywood for the really ugly.
It’s Hollywood for the REALLY DUMB AND UGLY
If you we’re Scomo’s manager, he’d be the dud on your team that you’d be looking to get rid of at the first opportunity.
Please justify the “Invasion-of-Privacy App” comment. I work in IT, I understand the risks and benefits, I’ve looked at the reverse engineered code. It isn’t perfect, but I say that without justification that comment is seditious nonsense.
Is Arden in Cabinet seriously a thing?
Either we invade or she pisses off.
Arden was invited to the meeting to talk about reopening Trans-Tasman travel as a priority.
The only positive is she’s been reduced from a head of a national government to that of a territory head of government which means she’s as important as the Chief Minister of the ACT. Take that Jacinda
SloMao’s panicked, hysterical overreaction to this chinese chimera was entirely due to the pasting he copped from the braindead lamestream meeja over those bloody greenfilth induced bushfires.
Therefore the economy (and society) had to be destroyed to protect his fragile worthless ego.
Grate effort, you disgusting fascist pillocks.
The LAST thing Australia needs is to reopen borders with NZ.
That toothy, horse-faced narcissist that NZ embarrassingly has masquerading as a “leader” only wants to create a back door around our border controls.
Once it’s opened, the flights from Syria to New Zealand will be chockers. And you know where they’re coming next…
Mrs Ed seems popular with leftoids around the world but much less so in NZ it seems?