It’s a good time to be in the public sector

Out of Australia’s 13 million employed in March 2020, the Prime Minister has said that there are now five million people on JobSeeker and a further one million on JobKeeper.

Broadly speaking, this means that these six million are earning, with the government top-up, 30 per cent less than they did, though some people (mainly part-timers) may benefit from definitional inadequacies and some unfortunates may fall between the cracks.

In addition, some private sector employees and many business owners have taken salary cuts, commonly 20 per cent. The numbers of these is not estimated but anecdotedly seem to cover most in legal, accountancy and other business services.

None of the public sector’s 2 million employees on reduced payments are affected. Hence, those now earning at least 30 per cent less than they did comprise half of the 11 million people employed in the private sector.

In Australia, even public sector health sector employees have not been overworked. Evidence of this is the Victorian Government’s claim that its official in charge of combatting the epidemic, Annaliese van Diemen, was tweeting about Captain Cook’s invasion of the land his successors have poisoned whilst on a rostered day off. Never let it be said that Ms van Dieman owed her position to having an affinity of political views with her state government employer.

But I digress.

As a result of the measures the government has taken, if the crisis effects last six months half of private sector workers are likely to earn perhaps 15 per cent less than expected. The costs to revenue are likely to be $168 billion plus a further $60 billion plus in reduced income taxes.

This has to be repaid. Ordinarily the call would be to have the burden shared but the fact is those quarantined from the costs are the very ones – public servants and politicians – that are forging the policies. Some of these have actually sailed through the crisis with the taxpayer forking out wage increases. Had that not been the case there would be calls for measures like a temporary income tax surcharge on those unscathed