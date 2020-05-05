Just when you thought we might have reached peak stupid

Posted on 9:20 pm, May 5, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Your taxes at work at the University of Sydney.

Great pictures but!

There again, votes for acres is not entirely a new idea. Think Country Party!

5 Responses to Just when you thought we might have reached peak stupid

  1. Squirrel
    #3441196, posted on May 5, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    A compelling reminder of why taxpayers need to replace every dollar of revenue the universities are missing from those locked-out foreign students, because everything they do is crucial to the fate of the nation, and to defeating the virus, and we’re all in this together and……

  2. Bronson
    #3441276, posted on May 5, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    I think my backyard deserves the vote also the rats that live in it and eat my tomatoes. You know it makes sense.

  3. nb
    #3441282, posted on May 5, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Watching the left ought to be a comedy. Except it is serious. One switches into survival mode.

  4. Robber Baron
    #3441316, posted on May 5, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    The private sector should own and run universities. Zero public money should flow into the entire education system. Zero.

  5. Beachcomber
    #3441330, posted on May 5, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    The private sector should own and run universities. Zero public money should flow into the entire education system. Zero.

    Indeed.

