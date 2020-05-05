Just when you thought we might have reached peak stupid

Your taxes at work at the University of Sydney.
Great pictures but!
There again, votes for acres is not entirely a new idea. Think Country Party!
Your taxes at work at the University of Sydney.
Great pictures but!
There again, votes for acres is not entirely a new idea. Think Country Party!
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The first duty of a prosecutor, as an officer of the court, is to uphold the rule of law. By withholding exculpatory evidence, these prosecutors failed to do so. A judge should not have to give a prosecutor an order to follow the law.
A compelling reminder of why taxpayers need to replace every dollar of revenue the universities are missing from those locked-out foreign students, because everything they do is crucial to the fate of the nation, and to defeating the virus, and we’re all in this together and……
I think my backyard deserves the vote also the rats that live in it and eat my tomatoes. You know it makes sense.
Watching the left ought to be a comedy. Except it is serious. One switches into survival mode.
The private sector should own and run universities. Zero public money should flow into the entire education system. Zero.
Indeed.