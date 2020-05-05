New York Times calls for Tara Reade to be Chappaquiddicked

Democrats/media invoke the Teddy Protocol

TRAPPED by the Brett Kavanaugh precedent, Democrats and their media wing (that is, the media), have spent weeks devising a strategy to save what little remains of their credibility. It has now been published. This is not the Babylon Bee, folks. This is the New York Times Editorial Board:

As is so often the case in such situations, it is all but impossible to be certain of the truth. But the stakes are too high to let the matter fester — or leave it to be investigated by and adjudicated in the media. Mr. Biden is seeking the nation’s highest office. In 2018, this board advocated strongly for a vigorous inquiry into accusations of sexual misconduct raised against Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to a seat on the Supreme Court. Mr. Biden’s pursuit of the presidency requires no less. His campaign, and his party, have a duty to assure the public that the accusations are being taken seriously. The Democratic National Committee should move to investigate the matter swiftly and thoroughly, with the full cooperation of the Biden campaign.



The stakes are too high for the media to cover it – so it must be left to Joe Biden’s friends. Like this friend. No newspaper in US history has ever declared a story too important to be reported. Anyone who watched the 2018 film, Chappaquiddick (or is old enough to have read a book), will recognise this as a present-day remake. Biden is Kennedy, his campaign the Oldsmobile, Reade is Mary-Jo Kopechne and the New York Times the neck brace. The excuse for Ted Kennedy’s entire career, after all, was that his support for left-wing causes – most especially, abortion on demand – made it necessary to ignore the death of a woman in a Martha’s Vineyard pond.

It’s who they are. They don’t even pretend anymore. https://t.co/iKLiP3rjR4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2020



Meanwhile, doctored whataboutism and pro-rape case-making by Margaret Talbot in The New Yorker:

Unlike Donald Trump, Biden hasn’t boasted of grabbing women “by the pussy.” Unlike with Trump, there were, to that point, no allegations of sexual assault against him.



Well, no – I guess. Biden hasn’t merely boasted about grabbing women there. As to the risible claim the Reade accusation is the first of its genre to emerge about him, it is part of a suite of lies being rolled out by journalists on behalf of the Democrat Party and is possibly the most execrable. There are minutes and minutes of video of the man stroking, sniffing, manhandling and kissing little girls. As a school headmaster in any US jurisdiction, Joe Biden would have been sacked, jailed and registered as a sex offender years ago. An Australian Blue Card would be out of the question. Note that in all leftist comparisons of Donald Trump and Biden, the latter’s weird behaviour with children is always omitted. As Whoopi Goldberg might say (no really; she still might), it wasn’t molestation molestation. Not only is the left comfortable about one of its own assaulting women; they’re okay about one of their own serially interfering with minors.

The question is, why? Call it the Teddy Protocol. In one of the messiest brain omelettes served up to a leftist readership for some time, Talbot explains he might be a rapist but he’s the rapist we need right now …

In the meantime, there is a blunt truth to face: Biden will, in all likelihood, be the Democratic Presidential candidate, and four more years of Trump would be disastrous, not least for women. He has already appointed nearly as many judges to the federal courts as Obama did in his entire Presidency. These judges will be in a position to gut reproductive rights, along with voting rights, workers’ rights, immigrants’ rights, and environmental protections. Our last chance to take any real action on climate change would be lost if Trump won, along with our ability to effectively fight any future pandemic in concert with other countries. Our democracy would be irreparably damaged. Lynda LaCasse may have been speaking for many when she described herself as “a very strong Democrat” who supported Elizabeth Warren in the primaries but is planning to vote for Biden in the general election. And she believes Tara Reade’s allegation.



As Ted Cruz said: this is who they are. Amoral snakes. They deserve to be ruthlessly stomped.