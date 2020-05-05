The choke point in the wind supply in South Australia

The story in pictures.

Remember that South Australia imports coal power from Victoria when there is not enough local gas and wind to keep the lights on. Imports are not shown on that AEMO display. At 5am today the demand in SA was 1.1GW and the wind supplied precisely half of that with 240MW imported. Across the NEM the windmills were delivering 22% (26% in SA) to provide 7.1% of demand.