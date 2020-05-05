The choke point in the wind supply in South Australia

Posted on 12:24 pm, May 5, 2020 by Rafe Champion

The story in pictures.

Remember that South Australia imports coal power from Victoria when there is not enough local gas and wind to keep the lights on. Imports are not shown on that AEMO display. At 5am today the demand in SA was 1.1GW and the wind supplied precisely half of that with 240MW imported. Across the NEM the windmills were delivering 22% (26% in SA) to provide 7.1% of demand.

  2. BoyfromTottenham
    #3440479, posted on May 5, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    BTW – Alan Finkel was interviewed by Fran Kelly on RN just’ before 8 am today, and he gave a masterful misdirection about hydrogen generation. He said that ‘clean’ hydrogen could be made by electricity from wind and solar (but no mention of the unreliability and tiny amount of this type of electricity), but then said that the only way to generate ‘clean’ hydrogen from fossil fuels was to use carbon capture and storage, at huge cost to build the necessary massive infrastructure. Of course Kelly accepted these claims without demur. If only he had been interviewed by someone with an ounce of science knowledge.

  3. Boambee John
    #3440524, posted on May 5, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Alan Finkel was interviewed by Fran Kelly on RN just’ before 8 am today, and he gave a masterful misdirection about hydrogen generation. He said that ‘clean’ hydrogen could be made by electricity from wind and solar

    So, we will use solar and wind to “make” hydrogen, then use the hydrogen to generate electticity to “make” more hydrogen. Will some hydrogen be left for other energy needs? Only if Finkel has acheived not just a perpetual motion machine, but a machine that produces more energy than has been put into it!

    Now about that bridge I have for sale …

