Ask not what your Government can do for you. Ask what you can do for your Government.

Posted on 10:01 am, May 6, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Timing and judgement.  Key things, but not the only things, that separate winners from losers.

So at a time when the private sector has been decimated, significantly due to Government policy, what is the Government doing?  Growing ever larger.

You see, APRA (the bank and insurance prudential regulator) is recruiting for …. drum roll please …. a Head of Climate Risk.

Not a head of Covid risk.  Not a head of ME Bank screwing customers risk.  But a head of climate risk.  Timing and judgement.  APRA is seeking:

an experienced leader to head up and form a Climate Risk team within the Cross-Industry Insights and Data division.

So if any Cats out there are interested in:

  • Form(ing) and lead(ing) a team responsible for providing expert advice in the area of climate risk
  • Play(ing) a lead role in ensuring regulated entities manage the financial risks of a changing climate
  • Opportunity for flexible working arrangements in a workplace that values diversity, inclusion and work/life balance

Then APRA is the place for you.

TAFKAS can’t speak for others, but the diversity, inclusion and work/life balance are the things he looks for when looking for a banking and insurance regulator.

  1. Nob
    #3441796, posted on May 6, 2020 at 10:07 am

    This job only exists because there is a self-interest group who want jobs created for them.

    How the flying fleck do you measure success or failure of a head of climate risk?
    Job for life too.

  2. Behind Enemy Lines
    #3441817, posted on May 6, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Voters with lots of spare time and the sudden need to hunt for a job may finally realise that the APS maintains thousands of six-figure makework jobs solely for public service insiders. The next election could be interesting.

    Or not.

    We’ll see.

  3. JC
    #3441829, posted on May 6, 2020 at 10:24 am

    How the flying fleck do you measure success or failure of a head of climate risk?
    Job for life too.

    and

    an experienced leader to head up and form a Climate Risk team within the Cross-Industry Insights and Data division.

    I think it’s workable because the job is within the Cross Industry and Data Division. Placed anywhere else and it wouldn’t be. 🙂

  4. Dr Faustus
    #3441836, posted on May 6, 2020 at 10:28 am

    Opportunity for flexible working arrangements in a workplace that values diversity, inclusion and work/life balance

    Translation: Phoning it in.

