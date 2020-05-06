Ask not what your Government can do for you. Ask what you can do for your Government.

Timing and judgement. Key things, but not the only things, that separate winners from losers.

So at a time when the private sector has been decimated, significantly due to Government policy, what is the Government doing? Growing ever larger.

You see, APRA (the bank and insurance prudential regulator) is recruiting for …. drum roll please …. a Head of Climate Risk.

Not a head of Covid risk. Not a head of ME Bank screwing customers risk. But a head of climate risk. Timing and judgement. APRA is seeking:

an experienced leader to head up and form a Climate Risk team within the Cross-Industry Insights and Data division.

So if any Cats out there are interested in:

Form(ing) and lead(ing) a team responsible for providing expert advice in the area of climate risk

Play(ing) a lead role in ensuring regulated entities manage the financial risks of a changing climate

Opportunity for flexible working arrangements in a workplace that values diversity, inclusion and work/life balance

Then APRA is the place for you.

TAFKAS can’t speak for others, but the diversity, inclusion and work/life balance are the things he looks for when looking for a banking and insurance regulator.