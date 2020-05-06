Back door man Ferguson didn’t just do it to the world economy

The scientist whose doomsday coronavirus advice prompted Boris Johnson to lock down Britain has been forced to resign after he broke social distancing rules to maintain a romantic tryst with a married woman.

Imperial College epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson met the woman, Antonia Staats, 38, on at least two occasions at his home in London, the first after he had recovered from coronavirus, all the while preaching to the British public that they had to maintain strict and, in the cases of dying relatives, very cruel social distancing measures.