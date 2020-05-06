Not due to coronavirus, no. Due to government panic

Almost a million Australians out of work due to coronavirus, ABS data suggests.
Dennis Prager:
The worldwide lockdown may be the greatest mistake made in history.
We had two new infections in Qld yesterday and 3 imports. Out of 6 million people. And we are still locked down. I think we passed panic and went into hysteria a while back. But it could have been worse without Pallachook watching our backs, it may have doubled to four.
Prager’s call is probably correct.
But we can’t open the place until given the all clear by the ABC inbred “Dr” Swan!!
If we do, there’ll be a 16 part four corners “expose” on the scandal
You know we could have done a lockdown, far less intensively:
Limit capacity of pubs, gyms and restaurants, don’t close them.
Make handwashing, additional hygiene and wearing masks part of OH&S obligations.
Quarantine people if necessary, subject all immigration to quarantine.
Subsidising PPE and hand sanitiser.
Shut down schools and go online earlier.
Make visits to nursing homes very restrictive with tests as a condition of entry, employment or residence.
Subsidise the vulnerable to stay home.
Leaving the rest of us alone.
Absolutely no need to arrest people for eating pizza in a car.
We should let people to draw down as much superannuation as they want it need now to support themselves or perhaps start a new business.
If you’re young, fit and healthy you have more chance of dying in a car accident.