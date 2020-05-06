PM lectures Ruby Princess commissioner for making a girl cry

Would he have leapt to this NSW health official’s defence if she wasn’t a woman? Let Bret Walker SC do his job.
Capitalism has created the highest standard of living ever known on earth. The evidence is incontrovertible. The contrast between West and East Berlin is the latest demonstration, like a laboratory experiment for all to see. Yet those who are loudest in proclaiming their desire to eliminate poverty are loudest in denouncing capitalism. Man’s well-being is not their goal.— Ayn Rand
Okay, okay, please just tell me what colour ribbon I now have to tie on my front fence to show I support our brave front-line [insert term here].
Seriously, we’re doomed. These people are running the country and they make Princess Diana look like Margaret Thatcher.
No, he wouldn’t.
Still better than making people die.
Scotty from marketing. What a maroon.
How dare we hold people in authority – those who are there to protect us from just these sorts of diseases and outbreaks – accountable?
How about you do your fucking job?
Directly attributable to a couple of lazy public servants.
I hope Scummo, Hazardous to your Health and ‘our’ Glad fall on their swords at the end of this – both figuratively AND literally
Negligence bordering on criminality, IMHO.
this didn’t age particularly well..
https://www.eh.org.au/documents/item/453
Page 2 is nice.