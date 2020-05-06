PM lectures Ruby Princess commissioner for making a girl cry

Posted on 12:54 pm, May 6, 2020 by currencylad

Would he have leapt to this NSW health official’s defence if she wasn’t a woman? Let Bret Walker SC do his job.

10 Responses to PM lectures Ruby Princess commissioner for making a girl cry

  1. cuckoo
    #3442078, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Okay, okay, please just tell me what colour ribbon I now have to tie on my front fence to show I support our brave front-line [insert term here].

  2. cuckoo
    #3442081, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    Seriously, we’re doomed. These people are running the country and they make Princess Diana look like Margaret Thatcher.

  4. notafan
    #3442085, posted on May 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    Still better than making people die.

  5. Hay Stockard
    #3442097, posted on May 6, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Scotty from marketing. What a maroon.

  6. duncanm
    #3442108, posted on May 6, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    How dare we hold people in authority – those who are there to protect us from just these sorts of diseases and outbreaks – accountable?

    When questioned about the increase, Ms Ressler said she assumed it was due to announcements being made on the ship for people with symptoms to present to the doctor.

    Ms Ressler, who is the coordinator of the department’s cruise ship health program, said the increase would qualify as an outbreak, but the health department thought it to be an influenza outbreak due to the number of positive flu tests.

    How about you do your fucking job?

  7. duncanm
    #3442110, posted on May 6, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    ..

    The Ruby Princess has been linked to nearly 700 coronavirus cases and at least 21 deaths and is Australia’s largest single source of infection

    .

    Directly attributable to a couple of lazy public servants.

  8. Diogenes
    #3442113, posted on May 6, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    I hope Scummo, Hazardous to your Health and ‘our’ Glad fall on their swords at the end of this – both figuratively AND literally

  9. duncanm
    #3442116, posted on May 6, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Negligence bordering on criminality, IMHO.

  10. duncanm
    #3442121, posted on May 6, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    this didn’t age particularly well..

    https://www.eh.org.au/documents/item/453

    Page 2 is nice.

