Socialists never let opportunities go to waste

The point I will be trying to make is that the more you tell a socialist that what they are doing will be very harmful to business, the more they will be encouraged to do whatever it is. Do you really think Daniel Andrews is trying to get the Victorian economy rolling again? He is a member of the Victorian Socialist Left faction. Does that suggest anything at all to you? It should.
Let’s begin here with this from The Age which would not lie about such things: Premier’s faction loses to union-stacked rebel alliance in committee vote. And just what faction is that?
Premier Daniel Andrews’ Socialist Left powerbase ….
Mr Andrews’ Socialist Left faction ….
Let us take it as read that Daniel Andrews is a socialist as far to the left as he can possibly be.
Then there is this:
Anti–capitalism is a political ideology and movement encompassing a variety of attitudes and ideas that oppose capitalism. In this sense, anti–capitalists are those who wish to replace capitalism with another type of economic system, usually some form of socialism.
Finally, just what constitutes socialism in the modern world? From Wikipedia and obviously written by one of its fans.
Socialism is a political, social and economic philosophy encompassing a range of economic and social systems characterised by social ownership[1][2][3] of the means of production and workers’ self-management of enterprises. It includes the political theories and movements associated with such systems. Social ownership can be public, collective, cooperative or of equity. While no single definition encapsulates many types of socialism, social ownership is the one common element. It aims to circumvent the inefficiencies and crises traditionally associated with capital accumulation and the profit system in capitalism.
The one common element is social ownership, that is, their central aim is to get rid of the market economy, to get rid of business enterprise, to replace business with state control.
Socialists pretend to care about you but no socialist government in history has ever improved the circumstances of the people over whom they ruled. Not Lenin, not Stalin, not Mao, not Pol Pot, not Castro, not Maduro. They run on hatred and envy.
In Victoria, there has been such a phenomenal increase in waste and debt. Ask about our new train line. Learn about the desal plant. Find out about the metro tunnel.
The $11 billion Metro Tunnel’s independent cost advisers have warned its financial backers the project could face many millions of dollars in extra costs and months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Socialists only bring ruin in their wake. They cannot manage an economy nor can they deal with a free people. So long as there are viable parties that exist to call them out and a political system that stands in their way there is a break on the damage they do. Until then, they show only pretend concern and try to retrain themselves as best they can. We are not called Victoriastan for nothing.
And yet still a Catholic in good standing it would seem.
Over to you, Archbishop Comensoli.
(This is not as off topic as it may at first seem, I assure you. When it’s boiled down, every ideological matter of consequence is theological in nature.)
They don’t call him Red Dan for nothing.
Good luck getting Archbishop Comensoli to do something.
Funny you should mention that, Roger. I almost included this from Daniel’s Wikipedia page:
Restrain
One can only hope that the all Victorian small business people have taken note and will vote accordingly at the next election.
Just a crook. Mates doing very well out of it.
Moot point Wayne. The current state LNP may as well be mummy bloggers. Completely irrelevant and impotent.
Michael Kroger is the worst “powerbroker” in Australian history. All these spineless clueless morons are his pet projects.
When you give a sociopath therapy all they do is to learn how to manipulate people more. You cannot convince these people to understand the market or care about how it works and benefits everyone when their real priority is wealth and power for themselves.
Until you start preaching about this:
Ten Planks of the Communist Manifesto
5. Centralisation of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly.
10. Free education for all children in public schools.
and persuade people to persuade people to abolish central bank and fiat money ,and abandon public schools nothing will change.