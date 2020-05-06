Socialists never let opportunities go to waste

The point I will be trying to make is that the more you tell a socialist that what they are doing will be very harmful to business, the more they will be encouraged to do whatever it is. Do you really think Daniel Andrews is trying to get the Victorian economy rolling again? He is a member of the Victorian Socialist Left faction. Does that suggest anything at all to you? It should.

Let’s begin here with this from The Age which would not lie about such things: Premier’s faction loses to union-stacked rebel alliance in committee vote. And just what faction is that?

Premier Daniel Andrews’ Socialist Left powerbase …. Mr Andrews’ Socialist Left faction ….

Let us take it as read that Daniel Andrews is a socialist as far to the left as he can possibly be.

Then there is this:

Anti–capitalism is a political ideology and movement encompassing a variety of attitudes and ideas that oppose capitalism. In this sense, anti–capitalists are those who wish to replace capitalism with another type of economic system, usually some form of socialism.

Finally, just what constitutes socialism in the modern world? From Wikipedia and obviously written by one of its fans.

The one common element is social ownership, that is, their central aim is to get rid of the market economy, to get rid of business enterprise, to replace business with state control.

Socialists pretend to care about you but no socialist government in history has ever improved the circumstances of the people over whom they ruled. Not Lenin, not Stalin, not Mao, not Pol Pot, not Castro, not Maduro. They run on hatred and envy.

In Victoria, there has been such a phenomenal increase in waste and debt. Ask about our new train line. Learn about the desal plant. Find out about the metro tunnel.

The $11 billion Metro Tunnel’s independent cost advisers have warned its financial backers the project could face many millions of dollars in extra costs and months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Socialists only bring ruin in their wake. They cannot manage an economy nor can they deal with a free people. So long as there are viable parties that exist to call them out and a political system that stands in their way there is a break on the damage they do. Until then, they show only pretend concern and try to retrain themselves as best they can. We are not called Victoriastan for nothing.