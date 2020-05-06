The Bloviator

We want staff to have a responsibility for hygiene, hand sanitiser everywhere, everybody sanitising their hands, people not shaking their hands, people not crowding into small rooms for meetings.”
– Oddball CMO Brendan Murphy says Australians can resume life only as deranged neurotics
Well what about following Neil Ferguson’s behaviour? . I wonder if he put sanitiser on his exposed parts.
Sorry, I don’t do OCD.
There’s a lot of geniuses sticking their heads up and blabbing now that the worst appears to be behind us. Hindsight is a wonderful thing but lets not forget that this virus killed nearly 20,000 Italians in just a few weeks. It killed 20 people on a single cruise ship. Its still killing off residents of aged care facilities. Most victims are older but there have been plenty of middle aged victims too. This is NOT just another flu. I can’t really think of anything significant the authorities could have done differently. Sure there’s been some silly minor issues but overall I think its been handled responsibly.
Time for this bloke to piss off. Never heard of him before and we should never hear from him again.
Germophobes Rule OK
No there has not.
This is a lie.
https://imgur.com/jwUw6W0
CMO Murphy’s preferred work attire, presumably.
The PM followed this quack’s advice; surely there is a qualified psychiatrist somewhere that will certify SloMao “too stupid to be PM.”
Old people keep trying to do this. “But that one young person somewhere in the world!”.
It’s really just you, that we’re doing this for.
Thank us later, you’re in our debt forever.
yeh, nah. 2% younger than 60 in Oz
https://www.covid19data.com.au/deaths
The situation in Australia isn’t even remotely comparable to China, New York or Europe and yet we have reacted equally stupidly.
“I can’t really think of anything significant the authorities could have done differently.”
You’re not very good at thinking then. Not shutting down much of the private sector & casting us all into an economic depression would have been a good start. Isolating the old and the vulnerable made sense, isolating all of us was and is insanity.
… despite representing more than half of cases.
https://www.covid19data.com.au/demographics
this virus killed ….. Wrong. That they died with the wuflu, does not mean they died exclusively from it.
BTW can I get a refund on my passport fees Dr Bob? H/T The Muppet Show https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtlN7ykIZ_I
Honestly what is wrong with you CL? You are sounding absolutely deranged of late. There are so many things worthy of criticising at the moment and you pick practicing good hygene during a pandemic? I suppose it’s a step up from your racist cartoons / sexist takes on what leadership means. This blog was so much better before you got given a platform.
[Sorry Sinclair if this is too critical or the wrong target, but when will the adults step back in??]
A number of people on the blog have shown that you can’t accuse them of stoical courage.
Some of us in the high risk group hold freedom over living forever.
The myrmidons backing the Lockdowns are fools and poltroons.
Seems pretty logical…. Are you against flushing toilets and functional sewers also?
Everyone cleaning their hands correctly every waking hour will massively curb disease spread.
These days you don’t need to physically meet to have a meeting.
I would add that we should be testing how effective properly fitted masks work in controlled trials also.