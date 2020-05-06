Wednesday Forum: May 6, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, May 6, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 6, 2020

  1. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3441437, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Gee, I’m first! I knew there was reason to stay up.

  3. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3441439, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3441252, posted on May 5, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Vietnam was not an existential threat? The military intervention worked & the domino plan was stopped in its tracks.

    +1

  4. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3441440, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:11 am

    JC,
    Couldn’t you find something else; there must be a better standard of previous owner than that duo!

  5. JC
    #3441442, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Vietnam was not an existential threat? The military intervention worked & the domino plan was stopped in its tracks.

    +1

    Oh, the Americans plus won war and the South wasn’t taken over by the North? Not.

    The war was lost so whatever happened to the other “dominoes”?

  6. JC
    #3441443, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Swimmer

    That’s true about them but the house is on an incredible part of Palm Beach. There are some incredible homes on that strip. Forget the house, the lot is what is really valuable.

  10. JC
    #3441447, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Fuuuck

    Jeez lord.

    Coronavirus Causes Damaging Blood Clots From Brain to Toes

    Infection may spark formation of dangerous clots, doctors say
    Clotting risk and symptoms may persist after infection clears

    Another threat from the lung virus that causes Covid-19 has emerged that may cause swift, sometimes fatal damage: blood clots.

    Doctors around the world are noting a raft of clotting-related disorders — from benign skin lesions on the feet sometimes called “Covid toe” to life-threatening strokes and blood-vessel blockages. Ominously, if dangerous clots go untreated, they may manifest days to months after respiratory symptoms have resolved.

    The clotting phenomenon is “probably the most important thing that’s emerged over the last perhaps month or two,” said Mitchell Levy, chief of pulmonary critical care and sleep medicine at the Warren Albert School of Medicine at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

    It’s not unusual for infections to raise the risk of clotting. The 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, caused by a novel strain of influenza that killed some 50 million people worldwide, was also linked to downstream damage from clots that could end lives dramatically.

  12. Mark A
    #3441449, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Taking Aspirin 100Mg daily and drinking red wine once past 60 years of age, according to my quack, is the way to go. He started this treatment in his early twenties, still around in his late 70s.

  13. Rex Mango
    #3441450, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:36 am

    Gotta put this on the new thread, recently declassified footage of Numbers in action:

  14. JC
    #3441452, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:42 am

    Kinda like the Cat at times too.

    twitter

    Jack M

    I love America. but sometimes as a Canadian it feels like we live in the apartment above a meth lab.

  15. Hay Stockard
    #3441453, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Apparently obese people are one of the high risk groups for the KungFlu. I would have thought they already had enough stuff on their plate.

  17. Hay Stockard
    #3441455, posted on May 6, 2020 at 12:55 am

    JC,
    There were 2 other dominoes. Laos and Cambodia.
    Communist cancer had been excised in Indonesia. Malaysia had dealt with its Communist threat.
    Thailand was stable under a monarchy.
    Some say that the dominoes stopped falling with the suppression of communism in Indonesia.
    For a couple of reasons.
    Conscription, by the way, wasn’t brought in for Vietnam. Indonesia during confrontation was seen as an imminent threat. Sort of puts a few of the arguements from the old thread nullified.

  18. JC
    #3441456, posted on May 6, 2020 at 1:11 am

    There were 2 other dominoes. Laos and Cambodia.

    Yea and those two went communist. Leave aside the killing fields for evidence. The point was this:

    Vietnam was not an existential threat? The military intervention worked & the domino plan was stopped in its tracks.

    How exactly was the domino plan stopped when the Americans plus the others lost the South? If anything the communist success in Vietnam should have progressed the domino effect especially after the takeover of the south. America suffered a loss, Nixon reigned and a hillbilly took over the White House who was weak. It would have been opportune to knock over qa few more dominoes, but that didn’t occur. So what happened to the domino theory?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.