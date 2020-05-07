David Bidstrup. Planet of the chumps (or sorry Virginia, it was all bullshit)

Many people are talking about the movie “Planet of the humans” in which an old lefty discovers that renewable energy is not worth a cracker and that he has been conned all these years.

For a lot of us this is old news. We sniffed out the fraud years ago and spend varying amounts of time and energy trying to help others see the light, mostly to no avail. What surprises me is the ignorance of the main character in the film. He is a long term dyed in the wool greenie but has no concept of how electricity is generated or the technical constraints of operating a distribution grid to ensure demand is met and the system remains stable. It is interesting to see the light dawning as he discovers the brutal truth about renewables.

After watching South Australia dig itself a massive renewables hole with the symbolic demolition of our most reliable power station and then seeing the mad animal panic to do something after the entire state blacked out I wondered what the “new” government would do to try and fix things.

Today I found out. It was reported that SA “targets 100% renewables by 2030”. Our energy minister is quoted as saying “For me it’s a firm goal. I want South Australia to be net 100 percent electricity generation renewable by 2030. That’s what I work for every day”.

I find it amazing that all the evidence shows that renewables cannot provide secure electricity at an affordable price and with the necessary reliability but “policy makers” still think that the goal is achievable. We chuck out one bunch of incompetents only to replace them with another lot that fly under a different name.

Rafe has written extensively on the problems that occur when wind or solar power falls away rapidly, as it does frequently, and others have cautioned against this but no one takes any notice. Once the “virus crisis” is over the climate change/renewable energy/emissions reductions will surface bigger and better than ever and the fortunate few who do not spend their days fossicking in trash cans for food will believe the fairy story again.

I do not think we can influence the situation anymore. The vested interests that rip everyone off want the gravy train to continue and as long as they can manipulate chumps to glue themselves to the road or believe 16 year old schoolgirls any sane voice is lost in the noise. There will have to be some major failure of the system to wake the people up and, with luck, flush out some people with the energy to take on these half-wits and win. It is a bit sobering to realise that the “good” electricity infrastructure was built in my generation and the one before. These are the assets that the chumps want to destroy because they cause the earth to fry. These assets have been replaced with garbage that cannot do the job but which seems to be the answer “environmentally”. In 2030 I will be 78 if all goes well, so it won’t affect me much, but a pity about those who will wonder why nothing works anymore. As the man in the film found out, it’s a con. Santa does not exist on the planet of the chumps.

(A chump is defined as “a foolish or easily deceived person”. Other words used are an unintelligent person, a blockhead, a gullible person and a sucker).