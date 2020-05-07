TAFKAS has a spare 30 mins. He is listening to a webinar interview with Malcolm Turnbull to discuss is tome.

The hosts of the webinar …. a spin off of the Guardian. Not surprising but notwithstanding.

Mr Turnbull spent the opening 10 minutes slagging off at the Liberal Party, however Mr Turnbull is on record suggesting that there were no factions in the Liberal Party. More importantly, despite criticising his parliamentary peers, Turnbull also opposed the democratisation of the Liberal Party as claimed by others but really initiated in Australia by John Ruddick – see his book here. (no TAFKAS has not read it).

(Again to disclose, TAFKAS is not a member of any political party).

Mr Turnbull described key elements of the Liberal Party as anti science which he described as loopy; as loopy as anti vaxers. But given the Guardian audience, Mr Turnbull chose to apologise to any anti-vaxers on the conference. So said Turnbull about suggesting the anti-vaxers are loopy:

I hope I’m not offending anyone.

No apology for calling Liberal party members as anti-science and loopy. Just and apology to anti-vaxers.

Sorry Mr Turnbull. You offended plenty of people. That’s why you were discharged from duty.