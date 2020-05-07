TAFKAS has a spare 30 mins. He is listening to a webinar interview with Malcolm Turnbull to discuss is tome.
The hosts of the webinar …. a spin off of the Guardian. Not surprising but notwithstanding.
Mr Turnbull spent the opening 10 minutes slagging off at the Liberal Party, however Mr Turnbull is on record suggesting that there were no factions in the Liberal Party. More importantly, despite criticising his parliamentary peers, Turnbull also opposed the democratisation of the Liberal Party as claimed by others but really initiated in Australia by John Ruddick – see his book here. (no TAFKAS has not read it).
(Again to disclose, TAFKAS is not a member of any political party).
Mr Turnbull described key elements of the Liberal Party as anti science which he described as loopy; as loopy as anti vaxers. But given the Guardian audience, Mr Turnbull chose to apologise to any anti-vaxers on the conference. So said Turnbull about suggesting the anti-vaxers are loopy:
I hope I’m not offending anyone.
No apology for calling Liberal party members as anti-science and loopy. Just and apology to anti-vaxers.
Sorry Mr Turnbull. You offended plenty of people. That’s why you were discharged from duty.
Most members of the NSW division of the Liberal Party have, at some time or another, expressed support for ‘democratization’ – Turnbull did so at the big ‘pay for play’ congress at Rouse Hill.
The LNP invited him with open arms and more than half wanted TA out to have Malcolm Turnbull – the more greenish and less conservative and more socially acceptable to them. A nicer suit, not such a straight talker, softish.
Even when he set up the Turnbull Party they didn’t mind, his antipathy to fossil fuels, very pro climate change, and anti stopping boats – they didn’t mind any of that. He thought they truly wanted to go Left and now they are well are truly with the app business the latest stunt. He’s not my cup of tea at all, never, but if he’s bitter, it’s obvious as to why and so he calls them “loopy”.
A very wealthy goose. But still a goose regardless!
Will he ever shut up?
Go away Malcolm.
Congratulations TAFKAS, you have a much stronger stomach than I, to watch (let alone listen) to this arsehole.
@ Candy
Turnbull was installed in Wentworth at the behest and with the support of the self-described ‘Right’ – Abbott’s ‘stabbed in the back’ supporters. But for their intervention in a pre-selection that was closer than is widely remembered, Peter King would have been a junior shadow minister, maybe a parliamentary secretary in government. and probably have looked for retirement c. 2015. Which would have saved the NSW bar considerable grief.
My understanding is that Turnbull stacked the branch in order to get preselected.