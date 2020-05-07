“Meal Team Six”

Posted on 7:51 pm, May 7, 2020 by currencylad

That’s what they’re calling the cops who arrived in an MRAP to shut down a bar in Odessa, Texas. (Ace).

3 Responses to “Meal Team Six”

  3. Hay Stockard
    #3444173, posted on May 7, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    I did my one man protest was ignored again today.
    I think I’ll make a habit of it.
    I no longer have any respect for the office of constable. They’ve trashed the brand.

