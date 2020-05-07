Peter O’Brien: Re-education of the People

I was just listening to an ABC report which quoted a poll surveying people’s reaction to getting back to normal. I can’t recall all the exact details but one that struck me was that only 40% of people would be happy to go back into a pub or club at this stage. On the face of it, that should reassure authorities that ‘social distancing’ measures should then be easy to enforce, at least in the initial stages. The ABC presenter also noted that younger people are more receptive to getting back to normal ‘because they are at lower risk of contracting the virus’. As I understand it, that is not the case – younger people are at lower risk of dying from the virus or of being seriously ill with it. They can still catch it, as the government statistics clearly show.

That by the way. What concerns me about this is that, having scared the bejesus out of most of the population, the government, in its over-reaction, has made a rod for its own back in now trying to get the economy back to something resembling normal. This timidity will not help. The teachers unions, acting out of genuine concern or possibly mere cupidity, are an excellent case in point. While ever we indulge them, how can we expect others to suddenly accept that the risk is now under control? Just a week or so ago, Morrison was assuring us the lockdown had to be in place for at least six months. It seems most people have taken him at his word on that and many will be perplexed at this abrupt about-face. Greg Sheridan’s column in the Australian, where he again raises the spectre of a Spanish Flu ‘SECOND WAVE’, will not help. To be fair, it is a slightly more balanced article than its headline – Second Wave may be a tsunami, we don’t know – suggests, but it’s first impressions that count. And it’s worth noting that technology and processes have advanced considerably since the days of the Spanish flu and we haven’t seen that devastating second-wave effect with any of the more recent pandemics such as SARS, MERS etc.

This extreme risk aversion could have been avoided. Daily reporting in the media on Covid 19 concentrates on total cases, daily new cases, recovered cases, deaths and, occasionally, the number of ICU beds occupied. Notice anything missing? That’s right, we know virtually nothing about how many of these cases require hospitalization and for how long. This surely is, or should be, a major determinant in how we manage the problem, including easing of restrictions. The worldometer site shows that at 5th May, Australia had 864 active cases, 97% – yes 97% – of which were described as ‘mild condition’. Presumably, this means not requiring hospitalization. If we add to that an unknown number of asymptomatic cases, this virus does not look so frightening, other than for the well-defined vulnerable group. So in bending over backward to scare people into taking the virus seriously, the government now has to institute a program to ‘re-educate’ them. Given the origin of the Wuhan virus and the effect it has had on our society, I chose that word deliberately.