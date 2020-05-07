Peter O’Brien: Re-education of the People

I was just listening to an ABC report which quoted a poll surveying people’s reaction to getting back to normal. I can’t recall all the exact details but one that struck me was that only 40% of people would be happy to go back into a pub or club at this stage. On the face of it, that should reassure authorities that ‘social distancing’ measures should then be easy to enforce, at least in the initial stages. The ABC presenter also noted that younger people are more receptive to getting back to normal ‘because they are at lower risk of contracting the virus’. As I understand it, that is not the case – younger people are at lower risk of dying from the virus or of being seriously ill with it. They can still catch it, as the government statistics clearly show.
That by the way. What concerns me about this is that, having scared the bejesus out of most of the population, the government, in its over-reaction, has made a rod for its own back in now trying to get the economy back to something resembling normal. This timidity will not help. The teachers unions, acting out of genuine concern or possibly mere cupidity, are an excellent case in point. While ever we indulge them, how can we expect others to suddenly accept that the risk is now under control? Just a week or so ago, Morrison was assuring us the lockdown had to be in place for at least six months. It seems most people have taken him at his word on that and many will be perplexed at this abrupt about-face. Greg Sheridan’s column in the Australian, where he again raises the spectre of a Spanish Flu ‘SECOND WAVE’, will not help. To be fair, it is a slightly more balanced article than its headline – Second Wave may be a tsunami, we don’t know – suggests, but it’s first impressions that count. And it’s worth noting that technology and processes have advanced considerably since the days of the Spanish flu and we haven’t seen that devastating second-wave effect with any of the more recent pandemics such as SARS, MERS etc.
This extreme risk aversion could have been avoided. Daily reporting in the media on Covid 19 concentrates on total cases, daily new cases, recovered cases, deaths and, occasionally, the number of ICU beds occupied. Notice anything missing? That’s right, we know virtually nothing about how many of these cases require hospitalization and for how long. This surely is, or should be, a major determinant in how we manage the problem, including easing of restrictions. The worldometer site shows that at 5th May, Australia had 864 active cases, 97% – yes 97% – of which were described as ‘mild condition’. Presumably, this means not requiring hospitalization. If we add to that an unknown number of asymptomatic cases, this virus does not look so frightening, other than for the well-defined vulnerable group. So in bending over backward to scare people into taking the virus seriously, the government now has to institute a program to ‘re-educate’ them. Given the origin of the Wuhan virus and the effect it has had on our society, I chose that word deliberately.
Did that come from the poll, or is just the presenter’s opinion?
Being the ABC, I take nothing from them at face value.
All the older people I know (66 and older) and myself (over 50) are anxious for things to return to normal.
Second wave or a ripple?
I don’t think there has been a second wave anywhere in the world yet. We don’t have herd immunity so any wave would be the first one. So many people have caught it in the epicentres that a second wave there is also unlikely.
It is the civic duty of the young to get out there and sop up the second wave of infections, that way they contribute to the required population needed for herd immunity. At which point it is safer for the chubbies and oldsters to venture forth. Gratefully.
You are missing another possibility: Only 40% would go to a pub or club – because most of them have realised that these institutions add nothing of value to their life.
Don’t underestimate how many things like sports, gambling, drinking, clubs, pubs etc. are really just vices which if people are cold turkey – they will get over.
There will be changes in behaviour and peoples needs and wants as a result of this – even if the all the restrictions are lifted and the virus gone. It will not be just ‘everything back to normal’.