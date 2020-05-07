Pyrmonter: No war against rent-seeking is ever won

Like most Australian agricultural industries, dairy used to be tightly regulated. Farmer ‘co-ops’ (theoretically ‘farmer-owned’, though in practice controlled by management) processed much of the milk; there was limited and inconsistent cross-border trade, some states being more open to trade than others. In some places there were milk quotas, designed to facilitate ‘orderly marketing’

Roll on the 1980s, and like most industries there were reviews, the dismantling of many of the restrictions on trade, and ultimately de-regulation. Consumers gained; good farmers gained; and the small and inefficient found other things to do. The milk processors were sold, consolidated and ultimately bought by large foreign enterprises with the skill to run businesses efficiently and integrate Australian production into international markets.

In the dairy industry case, acknowledging that there were going to be ‘social costs’ to adjustment, especially by the most inefficient Queensland producers, de-regulation involved consumers paying a levy on milk to fund an adjustment program: all good, textbook technocratic structural adjustment stuff. Then the price of dairy was buoyed by both high international prices and, in the early 00s, a relatively cheap AUD.

Move forward 10 years and the price of milk collapsed in the face of a higher AUD and in response to global price changes. Processors and retailers copped a lot of blame, in one or two cases rightly: foremost in the case of the ‘co-operative’ processor that sought to maintain input prices longest and then reneged on its price commitments. Since, the industry has again ‘organised’, and pressed the case for regulation against problems perhaps real (contractual terms) or imagined (the promotion of cheap, unbranded milk by the major supermarkets). Having organised, the lobby now seeks opportunities to advance its industry’s case. And so we come to see …

The anti-business rabble-rousing of our otherwise meek and mild Agriculture Minister. Not for him the patient fostering of innovation, cost-reduction or productivity enhancement. Or the movement of dairy farmers and their land into more productive uses when faced with changes in prices. Nor the benign neglect that allows markets to find ways around regulation. No … it’s time to attack the distributors operating on modest margins to shore up the support of a noisy, extraordinarily entitled group of agriculturists, who, uniquely among businesses, can be insulated from the adverse vagaries of a market economy. Truly, we have a National Party in nothing but name: it is the Country Party of old, the party of ‘privatise your gains, but socialise your losses’.