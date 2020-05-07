The COVID lockdown and spendathon – was it worth it and what is to be done?

Posted on 1:41 pm, May 7, 2020 by Alan Moran

I have a piece in Quadrant where I estimate the person-years lives saved in Australia at 80,000. Each person-year is worth, on the government’s data, $219,000, hence saving is quantified at $17 billion.

The cost in outlays and lost production I estimate at $235 billion, fourteen fold the benefits in lives saved.

If however the initial health experts estimates of likely deaths without a lockdown had proved accurate the value of the lives saved would have been $526 billion, ostensibly far in excess of the costs incurred.

But we have to be wary of applying these high values per life saved in the context of very large numbers since costs per person become increasingly unaffordable as the numbers to be saved increase. More importantly, we have to have a better fix on health projections than one that, in this case, appears to have over-estimated the death rate thirtyfold.

Another piece in the Spectator reviews the Australian taxpayers’ costs relative to those of other countries and itemises the details.  The Australian Government has been far more generous with our money than that of all identified countries save Japan and the US – a fact regarding which ministers were preening themselves until recently when the Treasurer suddenly started referring to the weekly cost.

The Spectator piece adverts to some of the means by which the costs can be met.  Included among these is:

  • a tax surcharge on those not regulated out of their jobs,
  • cancel submarines,
  • restore water to Murray irrigators,
  • abandon renewable subsidies and the Snowy 2 folly.

Do we have a government astute and bold enough to address such fundamental issues or would it prefer to sail ahead with policy measures that don’t offend voters but ensure a broken economy?

 

3 Responses to The COVID lockdown and spendathon – was it worth it and what is to be done?

  1. Mak Siccar
    #3443555, posted on May 7, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    An extract from …

    https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/does-lockdown-really-decrease-covid-deaths

    Measures to flatten the curve might have an effect, but a lockdown only pushes the severe cases into the future – it will not prevent them. Admittedly, countries have managed to slow down the spread so as not to overburden health-care systems, and, yes, effective drugs that save lives might soon be developed, but this pandemic is swift, and those drugs have to be developed, tested, and marketed quickly. Much hope is put in vaccines, but they will take time, and with the unclear protective immunological response to infection, it is not certain that vaccines will be very effective.

    In summary, Covid-19 is a disease that is highly infectious and spreads rapidly through society. It is often quite symptomless and might pass unnoticed, but it also causes severe disease, and even death, in a proportion of the population, and our most important task is not to stop the spread, which is all but futile, but to concentrate on giving the unfortunate victims optimal care.

  2. Hay Stockard
    #3443558, posted on May 7, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Never trust the Government. Ever. No exceptions.

  3. Robber Baron
    #3443584, posted on May 7, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Governments have made the case for limited government. Very limited.

