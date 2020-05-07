Thursday Forum: May 7, 2020

Posted on 6:30 pm, May 7, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
9 Responses to Thursday Forum: May 7, 2020

  4. Rossini
    #3444020, posted on May 7, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Now I can bitch about red dan
    Does he want to completely destroy the Victorian economy?

  6. Rossini
    #3444025, posted on May 7, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Danny boy not going to visit his mum on mother’s day!
    What makes him think she wants to him to visit her!

  7. John64
    #3444026, posted on May 7, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Very sneaky Perfesser

  8. Rockdoctor
    #3444028, posted on May 7, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Noice, just in & top 10

  9. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3444032, posted on May 7, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Never was a No 8, too big and too slow – No 1 front row loose head me – but I’ll take the 8 jersey just to get on the field.

