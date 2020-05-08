Firebrand Lawyer Knocks Deep State To The Canvas

Posted on 10:14 pm, May 8, 2020 by currencylad

Mr. Schiff wouldn’t know the truth if it poked him in one of his bug-eyes.”

Attorney for General Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, takes no prisoners. This week she achieved something that may turn out to be historic. Thanks to her indefatigable and merciless legal representations, the North Carolina dynamo has won a famous victory against the Deep State fixers who deliberately framed her client. All charges against him have now been dropped. Read and laugh at this condescending January hit-piece on Powell at Politico.

Not only has she humiliated the FBI, ‘experts’, Judge Emmet Sullivan (who falsely accused Flynn of treason), Covington & Burling (the global law firm from which she took over the case) and the Democrat Party but also a bug-eyed Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Adam Schiff is more capable than most of saying things with a straight face but even he must have struggled while tweeting this.

2 Responses to Firebrand Lawyer Knocks Deep State To The Canvas

  1. Gyro Cadiz
    #3445717, posted on May 8, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    Perhaps Mr Schiff should……. prepare….

    (SFW)

  2. Zyconoclast
    #3445736, posted on May 8, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Has the Orange Man arranged for the trial of “deep staters”?

    Or just more mean tweets?

