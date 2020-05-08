Health benefits of recent warming

Contra claims that human health is suffering from warming, the Global Warming Policy Forum has released a study of trends in mortality attributed to climate-related diseases that indicates the trend is downward from 1990 to 2017.

Between 1990 and 2017, the cumulative age-standardised death rate (ASDRs) from climate sensitive diseases and events (CSDEs) dropped from 8.1% of the all-cause ASDR to 5.5%, while the age-standardised burden of disease, measured by disability-adjusted life years lost (DALYs) declined from 12.0% to 8.0% of all-cause age-standardised DALYs. Thus the burdens of death and disease from CSDEs are small, and getting smaller.

But readers of the 2019 report of the Lancet Countdown (hereafter ‘the Countdown’), a

partnership of 35 academic institutions and UN agencies, established by the prestigious Lancet group of medical journals and supported by the equally-esteemed Wellcome Trust to track progress on the health impacts of climate change, may well be left with the opposite impression, particularly if they do not delve beyond the Executive Summary, the section most likely to be read by busy policymakers or their advisors.

In historical perspective.

In the USA, one of the few places with good long-term data, death rates from dysentery, typhoid, paratyphoid, other gastrointestinal diseases, and malaria – all water-related diseases and therefore, almost by definition, climate-sensitive – declined 99–100% between 1900 and 1970.

