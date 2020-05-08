No good deed goes unpunished.

When Gov. Andrew Cuomo appealed in March for health-care workers to come to New York and help fight the Covid-19 epidemic, some 21,000 people from around the country volunteered. Thousands came, toiling under difficult conditions and earning the admiration of New Yorkers. Now these workers are learning they’ll make another contribution to the state. Mr. Cuomo said earlier this week they’ll have to pay state taxes on income earned while they were in New York.

Wall Street Journal.

At first glance this story does seem a bit tacky. But on reflection it might not be that unreasonable.

Every tax jurisdiction taxes income that is earned (or sourced) within that jurisdiction.* This is an uncontroversial tax principle. What is controversial is when tax jurisdictions attempt the expand their tax base outside of their own territorial space. It is a problem with people entering and exiting the tax jurisdiction to earn income. To simplify things, however, most jurisdictions define tax residency on the basis of a period of time. Or they may have treaties and agreements with other tax jurisdictions and the like.

So the question is – has Cuomo changed the rules in order to tax these individuals? If so, then yes that is a dog thing to have done. But if not it is hard to criticise him.

* in the case of some US states they choose not to levy an income tax. That, however, is a policy choice.