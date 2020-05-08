Once Bert to Gerald Ridsdale’s Ernie, old housemate weighs in

“I had no idea what he was up to.”
That level of hypocrisy from the Bonge is breathtaking to behold.
Not a shred of self-awareness, Paul? Hendo will a least take him to the woodshed this afternoon.
Bungjourno was merrily retweeting Mz Milligan’s emissions all afternoon yesterday.
Chutzpah wound up to eleventy.
It must be hard being as perfect as Bongiorno.
Oh, it’s the Graduina. It must be true. Funny how The Scott Trust which owns the Grauinda has never come clean about its financial transactions hiding money in tax havens.
To me it seems more unusual that Paul Bongiorno did not cotton on to what Ridsdale was up to.
He always seems kind of on top of things, very curious about the world, a journalistic mindset, a man of the world so to speak, knows stuff.
Cardinal Pell on other hand a religious man with head in the clouds, deeply interested in theological matters, but perhaps not seeing exactly what is in front of him, giving him a more “cool” detached demeanour.
I get your (good) point, Candy, but the Bonge has always been a lightweight.
Its not clear to me what value these so called secret Royal Commission files represent. The original findings of the Commission have been delivered and Pell was not proposed for criminal charges. On that basis the details now released were either not sufficient to propose charges or there was other previously released evidence that did not support what is now produced.
Pell’s evidence at the time was clear enough that he did not know what issues led to other priests being moved around by the Bishop and he was a junior church member and did not have the authority to make decisions about pedophile priest claims. He might have suspected what had gone on but was in no position to challenge the Bishop’s judgement. When he was elevated years later he instituted a formal church response to claims that dealt with alleged victims – the first time this had been done so transparently and comprehensively.
The latest released documents seem little more than Commission lawyers drafting their own conclusions about who knew what and when which is hardly evidence of anything but their personal views and biases.
Well, I suppose, CL, but he does have the journalistic curious mind and I wonder if deep down he had suspicious but could not voice it – a different world, a different time, and as Andre says above also a “junior”, also immersed in theological matters and personal striving in the chosen vocation.
Stand GP and Bungjourno side by side and ask people to pick a childminder. It’s the new standard.
The so called revelations don’t say anything. It was reported on the news last night as saying he might have known something. If you can be done for things you might know about I guess I could be blackballed in the media because I once heard Franklin Graham speak and according to the NYC council he is the worst human on the planet
The fact nobody wants to face is that right up until the 1990s, people in authority everywhere saw such crimes as individual acts to be punished as such, not evidence of a lifestyle.
Everybody could be reformed by understanding and kind treatment and it was very far extreme right wing to think otherwise.
It was politically incorrect to see these abusers as incorrigible recidivists, as we now do, and the inadequate responses reflect that view of the times.
What slime is this – what hangs his moral hyprocrisy in parenthesis?
I wouldn’t characterise Cardinal Pell as a head in the clouds.
Bongs biggest problem is the claim by a victim he spoke to him, a claim Bong denies.
Most people, but probably especially Catholic priests uncomfortably sharing a house with a likely homosexual wouldn’t wonder, even if exceptional, if their housemate was a predator.
Not without some evidence of their own eyes.
Yet again a Lefty shows they have no self-awareness.
I find this lacuna more than a little psychopathic.
True to form, the ABC last night was painting Cardinal Pell as the villain. Let’s not forget that the real evil is what Ridsdale and others did – it is entirely plausible that Bungjourno, Pell and others had no idea what they were up to – it’s not as if they were shouting their crimes from the highest parapet. Don’t forget that the ABC has done their own distancing for child sex abuse crimes perpetrated by their staff – their distinct lack of reporting of those crimes is certainly notable.
That Pell might or might not have asked suspect priests to be moved on or removed from their duties is interesting, but does not make them necessarily complicit in the crimes perpetrated by others. If he’s guilty of a crime, then have at it, otherwise, the RC findings are merely interesting. No wonder they were redacted.
While I respect George Pell for his vocation, I have no doubt there were a lot of things done by Bishops and Archbishops that, with the benefit of hindsight could have been done better. If they were done illegally, then the DPP needs to step up and prosecute the case. I look forward to Bungjourno being cross-examined – he’ll look like a rabbit in the headlights ….
Absolutely correct Nob
Mulkearns and Little are dead.
The only prosecutables I can see here.
Bonjie is avoiding scrutiny by attacking. An old ruse. Some mental pygmies still buy it too.
Wasn’t this the same Bonge who in a past life as a priest, who unlike Pell, happen to share the same presbytery as Risdale when Risdale was committing these offences against boys? And yet never noticed anything untoward in Risdale’s actions in those times, according to evidence he gave to the RC?
Bonge has been desperately waiting for a moment to get himself back in the good graces of the left and lay the slipper in.
What a scumbag he is.
How has Bonge never been called to give evidence, or account for himself? He shared a house and church duties with Risdale. And he has never been asked publicly why he chose to leave the priesthood. Yet he is the eternal critic of Pell.
yes he has, some details here
Bonge was thoroughly disappointing at the RC.
I think there may be some mental issues.
Possible mild retardation.
Didnt giliard form that RC to avoid another RC into Widows and Orphans Funds which she enabled tobecome holiday homes for distressed union officials ?
You have a low, devious and cunning mind, Professor Fred Lenin…
We are meant to forget this. MSM has, it seems.
Thanks Andre. This is what it looks like so far. Just some lawyer saying “Oh come on…you must have known!” If there’s evidence, I’ve yet to see it reported.