Shut the door Boris!

If you have an open door on a cold night, the cold will come in. To keep warm, do you turn turn up the heat or shut the door?

Jo Nova has flagged a bizarre situation in Britain where people are locked down but a door to the country is open.

For seven weeks of lockdown people have been flying straight in without even a temperature check. Though Heathrow just announced it will trial some thermometers and ask people to wear masks. Bravo, eh?



The idea of keeping people in their homes but letting planes come and go is so bizarrely strange it didn’t even occur to me.

The awful news is that it says something dreadful about the health advice Boris is getting. The rot run deeps in the hallowed institutions.

In the UK, 18 million people arrived from Jan 1st to March 22. Of those only 273 people were quarantined. That explains, right there, why the UK dug such a huge hole for itself. Since then, flight traffic has continued, albeit at only 1% or so of normal levels, because nearly every other country on Earth closed borders, and most passengers don’t want to fly. That is still 10,000 people arriving every day in the UK with no mandatory quarantine at all. Like four Ruby Princesses cruise ships every single day. This alone explains why the UK is stuck in the same hole week after week.

