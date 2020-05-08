Thoughts on the latest Pell revelations

All the luvvies who were out and about crapping on about the sanctity of jury trials and only juries can make findings of fact are crapping on about findings made by the Royal Commission.

In essence, the commission has rejected key portions of Cardinal Pell’s sworn evidence. It found that by 1973, Father Pell, as he was then, was aware of child abuse being committed by clergy and had considered measures to avoid situations that “might provoke gossip about it”.

Let’s be clear – this is the opinion of the Royal Commission. If it were possible to make that stick in a court of law – even when you can run a secret trial, and keep retrying until you get a jury verdict you like, advertise for witnesses who can video tape their evidence, and the defence cannot reveal the inadequacies of the witness – the Victoria Police and/or Victorian criminal justice system would have brought charges based on that allegation. They didn’t.

Here is the thing – when Pell was charged I thought he had been charged with covering up. When people started contacting me saying that he’d been found guilty in a secret trial I thought, “Well that’s tough but it’s plausible”. The allegation that Pell himself was a sexual predator is entirely implausible. Complete, absolute, unadulterated, bullshit. But that is the charge that Victoria Police and the Public Prosecutor conjured up. Obviously that was their best case. How good that case was is revealed in the crushing defeat in the High Court. 7 – 0. Not even 7 different judgements. Seven High Court judges signed the same judgement. Between seven High Court judges not one controversial issue of the law was debated or discussed.

The left tried it on. They played hard and dirty. But in the end they went down to a crushing defeat. They should simply accept that there is a conservative Catholic Priest who actually believes and supports the teaching of the church.