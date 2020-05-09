ABC hero Clapper admitted under oath he was lying all along

Donald Trump’s alleged Russia links will dwarf Watergate scandal, says James Clapper.
So he told the assembled lightweights of Australian journalism at the National Press Club in June 2017:
The man privy to America’s darkest intelligence secrets for the past six years has predicted Russian links to the Trump administration will dwarf the 1970s Watergate scandal which sunk the Nixon presidency.
… he watched Russian meddling in the months leading up to the presidential election last November, and has concluded it made a concerted and determined attempt to derail Mr Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.
When interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee under threat of perjury charges, however …
NEW: former DNI James Clapper says : "I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/ conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election." — in transcript of interview with House Intel during its Russia probe.
Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch also admitted under oath there was never any evidence of collusion. These are the transcripts Adam Schiff had under lock and key. Now we know why. They prove “collusion” charges against Donald Trump were manufactured. Exposed in the same week as proof positive emerged that Mike Flynn was the victim of a James Comey-led set-up, the Russia Hoax has indeed dwarfed Watergate. James Clapper was right about that. This goes all the way to the Oval Office.
UPDATE: “Shifty Schiff… uses the world’s smallest collar… He’s really a sick man.”
If this is allowed to stand without a legal sanction then there is no longer an American Nation.
Sniff sniff…I smell an indictment for that smug prick.
All along I have said here Clapper is one of the chief villains of this deep state thuggery.
Would he get sent to a military prison and be stripped of all rank?
Agree, PB. If this is allowed to slide then it’s all over for the Land of the Free. A real life lesson in how easily civilasations can collapse.
ABC studiously ignoring or playing down all of this.
I wonder if ANU will demand the return of the money he pocketed as a visiting professor?
If the Demoncrats and their lapdogs working on making the coronavirus as the Trump’s undoing, for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Karma!
The US Studies Centre based in Sydney University should reprimand the ABC.
Ooops, I forgot. They’re in it too.
They did their job , and it worked . Half the Dems out there firing up people to hate and harass Trump and any of his team , the other half , the deep state, giving them a reason why it’s OK to harass people in public and not be called irrational, nobodies an idiot for hating a traitor. Try telling a Trump hater about any of the FBI wrong doing, they will reply ” it doesn’t matter he’s a dick ” they have been given a license to be irrational for over three years , their Not changing their minds.