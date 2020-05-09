ABC hero Clapper admitted under oath he was lying all along

Donald Trump’s alleged Russia links will dwarf Watergate scandal, says James Clapper.

So he told the assembled lightweights of Australian journalism at the National Press Club in June 2017:

The man privy to America’s darkest intelligence secrets for the past six years has predicted Russian links to the Trump administration will dwarf the 1970s Watergate scandal which sunk the Nixon presidency. … he watched Russian meddling in the months leading up to the presidential election last November, and has concluded it made a concerted and determined attempt to derail Mr Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.



When interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee under threat of perjury charges, however …

NEW: former DNI James Clapper says : "I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/ conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election." — in transcript of interview with House Intel during its Russia probe. — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 7, 2020 James Clapper Said He ‘Never Saw Direct Empirical Evidence’ of Trump-Russia Collusion.



Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch also admitted under oath there was never any evidence of collusion. These are the transcripts Adam Schiff had under lock and key. Now we know why. They prove “collusion” charges against Donald Trump were manufactured. Exposed in the same week as proof positive emerged that Mike Flynn was the victim of a James Comey-led set-up, the Russia Hoax has indeed dwarfed Watergate. James Clapper was right about that. This goes all the way to the Oval Office.

UPDATE: “Shifty Schiff… uses the world’s smallest collar… He’s really a sick man.”