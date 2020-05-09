Open Forum: May 9, 2020

Posted on 10:00 am, May 9, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Open Forum: May 9, 2020

  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3446056, posted on May 9, 2020 at 10:02 am

    aha noo fred hello dare

  3. eam
    #3446061, posted on May 9, 2020 at 10:04 am

    I could have been 1st.

    Probably in moderation because it’s so long since I’ve posted.

  4. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3446062, posted on May 9, 2020 at 10:04 am

    first time I been first ! exhiarating innit?

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3446064, posted on May 9, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Morning, all.

  8. Infidel Tiger King
    #3446077, posted on May 9, 2020 at 10:12 am

    The Royal Family
    @RoyalFamily
    “Never give up, never despair – that was the message of VE Day”

    An address by Her Majesty The Queen on the 75th anniversary of VE Day #VEDay75

    https://mobile.twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/1258849188634333184

    Her Majesty is a marvel.

  9. Legalise Sedition
    #3446080, posted on May 9, 2020 at 10:13 am

    Is it the Feast of Maximum Occupancy yet?

  10. Legalise Sedition
    #3446083, posted on May 9, 2020 at 10:14 am

    So the US has an unemployment rate over 14% now, anyone still expecting good news for Australia or Trump still being a lock in 2020?

  11. Leigh Lowe
    #3446084, posted on May 9, 2020 at 10:15 am

    The postman sings in Berkeley Square.
    Repeat.
    The cockatoo always rings twice.

  12. chaamjamal
    #3446085, posted on May 9, 2020 at 10:16 am

    Of the many tragic impacts of climate change in terms of what it will do with forest fires, heat waves, tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, ice melt, and sea level rise, the saddest of them all is what it has done to research methodology and discipline.

    https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/07/climate-change-will-unleash-indian-ocean-extremes/

  13. Leigh Lowe
    #3446088, posted on May 9, 2020 at 10:19 am

    It mightn’t be a cockatoo.
    It was a bird of some sort I think.
    God, this new rule about not writing down code-words is killing us.
    Now, where did I put that thing just now?

  14. calli
    #3446089, posted on May 9, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Well it’s about time. *taps foot*

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.